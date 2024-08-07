QuakeCon 2024 stream schedule & how to watch QuakeCon 2024 is upon us this weekend with Bethesda and its partners preparing to host a weekend of BYOC gameplay, interviews, and reveals.

This coming weekend, Thursday through Sunday, QuakeCon returns to the Gaylord Texan Hotel & Resort in Grapevine, Texas. Microsoft and Bethesda may have taken over the festivities, but it’s still one of the most electrifying BYOC events in the entire industry with plenty to see and do, and reveals from id Software and other Bethesda studios are usually a part of that fun. That’s why Bethesda fans probably won’t want to miss the events that are livestreamed directly from QuakeCon, and you can find the full schedule of livestreamed events here.

QuakeCon 2024 stream schedule & how to watch

The QuakeCon organizers posted a rundown of activities and streams that can be checked out while the event is going down. All planned livestreams will be hosted on the Bethesda Twitch channel, which can also be viewed above. There isn’t as much on the livestream schedule as the main in-person schedule at QuakeCon 2024, but there quite a few Slayers Club streams planned. If you want to see what there is to do in person, you can find that on the QuakeCon 2024 event webpages, categorized by day. Otherwise, we have each day’s Stream schedule below.

Thursday, August 8, 2024

QuakeCon 2024 official stream schedule for August 8, 2024

Source: QuakeCon

4 p.m. ET: Welcome to QuakeCon 2024 (Keynote Presentation)

4:30 p.m. ET: Slayers Club Live with id Software Part 1

5:30 p.m. ET: Slayers Club Live with id Software Part 2

Friday, August 9, 2024

QuakeCon 2024 official steam schedule for August 9, 2024

Source: QuakeCon

4 p.m. ET: Slayers Club Live with id Software Part 3

5 p.m. ET: ESO x QuakeCon 2024 Trial Run High Score Competition

6 p.m. ET: Fallout | Inside the Vault Live – Milepost Zero

Saturday, August 10, 2024

QuakeCon 2024 stream schedule for August 10, 2024

Source: QuakeCon

4 p.m. ET: Slayers Club Live with id Software Part 4

5 p.m. ET: Fallout Summer C.A.M.P. Contest

6 p.m. ET: QuakeCon Dirty Keyboard Contest – Partnered w/ SteelSeries

That covers the stream schedule for QuakeCon 2024 and where to catch the action. There’s plenty going on out there so stay tuned to Shacknews channels and the QuakeCon 2024 for further coverage as we see what Bethesda has in store for us this year.