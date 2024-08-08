New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unity (U) Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue estimates on smaller loss than Q2 2023

Unity is out with its earnings for Q2 2024, and the stock is volatile as a result.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Unity
1

The stock market has closed for the day and Unity (U) has published its earnings report for Q2 2024. It shows a beat on revenue and EPS expectations, but the stock has seen dramatic shifts both north and south in after-hours trading.

Unity’s Q2 2024 earnings report was published today and shows the company made $449 million in revenue against an expectation of $439 million. In terms of EPS, the company lost $0.36/share, which is less than the expected loss of $0.42/share.

The Unity logo on a black background.

Source: Unity

After ending the day at $14.36, Unity shares dropped as low as $13.46, before climbing to $14.66 and evening out from there.

In addition to Unity, Take-Two Interactive also reported quarterly earnings today. Make Shacknews your home for everything on the financial side of the games industry.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

