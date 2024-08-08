Unity (U) Q2 2024 earnings results beat revenue estimates on smaller loss than Q2 2023 Unity is out with its earnings for Q2 2024, and the stock is volatile as a result.

The stock market has closed for the day and Unity (U) has published its earnings report for Q2 2024. It shows a beat on revenue and EPS expectations, but the stock has seen dramatic shifts both north and south in after-hours trading.

Unity’s Q2 2024 earnings report was published today and shows the company made $449 million in revenue against an expectation of $439 million. In terms of EPS, the company lost $0.36/share, which is less than the expected loss of $0.42/share.



Source: Unity

After ending the day at $14.36, Unity shares dropped as low as $13.46, before climbing to $14.66 and evening out from there.

In addition to Unity, Take-Two Interactive also reported quarterly earnings today. Make Shacknews your home for everything on the financial side of the games industry.