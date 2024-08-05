Evening Reading - August 5, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's unwind after our Monday with some puzzle solving!

Did you see the new Zelda trailer?

This game is adorable.

No running in SMB?

Do you think it's possible?

Do you like "bad" graphics?

There's something charming about them.

Follow the river

Where does it go?

What sort of laptop do you use?

I wouldn't mind a laptop. I think it'd make me a bit more mobile.

Let's hear Datto's thoughts on the state of Destiny

No Destiny 3 is a bit of a concern for me.

When a game mechanic is good, it's great

When a game mechanic is bad, it's terrible.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.