Evening Reading - August 5, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Marvel Rivals is a superheroic work in progress
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing review: First flight
- Creatures of Ava review: Gotta save them all
- Dead by Daylight and Five Nights at Freddy's crossover is coming next year
- Google loses antitrust lawsuit over search
- Ultrahand comes to The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as the Bind ability
- Star Wars Outlaws post-launch roadmap includes two story expansions this year
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom brings the franchise's two Zora types together
- Monster Hunter Wilds shows off Seikret mount & new Slinger features
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Let's unwind after our Monday with some puzzle solving!
Did you see the new Zelda trailer?
This game is adorable.
No running in SMB?
Do you think it's possible?
Do you like "bad" graphics?
There's something charming about them.
Follow the river
Where does it go?
What sort of laptop do you use?
I wouldn't mind a laptop. I think it'd make me a bit more mobile.
Let's hear Datto's thoughts on the state of Destiny
No Destiny 3 is a bit of a concern for me.
When a game mechanic is good, it's great
When a game mechanic is bad, it's terrible.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 5, 2024