Dead by Daylight and Five Nights at Freddy's crossover is coming next year The popular asymmetrical survival horror game looks to be getting scarier in 2025 with Five Nights at Freddy's characters.

Start naming scary video games and pretty soon you’ll list Dead by Daylight and Five Nights at Freddy’s. These two exist in completely different genres, but that’s about to change as a crossover between them is happening next year. It appears as though Dead by Daylight will be getting some FNAF characters, though in what form remains to be seen.

On August 5, 2024, the Dead by Daylight social media account posted a simple image revealing that a crossover is happening between it and the popular horror game, Five Nights at Freddy’s. The image, which you can see below, is just the name of the two games on a creepy background, with an X between them – which indicates a crossover. This is scheduled to happen in summer 2025, which is right in the middle of the year.

Dead by Daylight is no stranger to crossovers. The game is brimming with villains and heroes from a vast selection of horror games, films, and television shows. Each one that’s added brings something slightly different to the game, which ultimately freshens up the strategies.

There’s no telling exactly what characters from FNAF will be added, but there’s a good chance it’ll be one of the animatronic terrors. Perhaps the iconic Freddy Fazbear will be added as a killer and some sort of security guard will join the survivors? Right now it’s all guess work, but if there’s a community that can put together a good theory, it’s the Five Nights at Freddy’s community.

