Google loses antitrust lawsuit over search

Google search has been ruled a monopoly by a federal judge.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
The antitrust lawsuit has come to a close and a federal judge has ruled that the tech giant held an illegal monopoly in both search and text advertising. Specifically, the court ruled that Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act.

The ruling in the case against Google came from Judge Amit Mehta this afternoon, as reported by CNBC. “After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” He wrote in the decision.

Sundar Pichai standing in front of the Google logo.

Source: Reuters

The court alleged that Google ensured its dominance by raising barriers to entry. It also specifically calls out the deals Google made with Apple and Android devices, which use Google as the default search engine.

The ruling against Google is a major blow to one of the most dominant companies in the technology industry. The full ramifications of the decision are yet to be seen, but we’ll be sure to update this story as more information becomes available.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

