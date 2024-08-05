Google loses antitrust lawsuit over search Google search has been ruled a monopoly by a federal judge.

The antitrust lawsuit has come to a close and a federal judge has ruled that the tech giant held an illegal monopoly in both search and text advertising. Specifically, the court ruled that Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act.

The ruling in the case against Google came from Judge Amit Mehta this afternoon, as reported by CNBC. “After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” He wrote in the decision.



The court alleged that Google ensured its dominance by raising barriers to entry. It also specifically calls out the deals Google made with Apple and Android devices, which use Google as the default search engine.

The ruling against Google is a major blow to one of the most dominant companies in the technology industry. The full ramifications of the decision are yet to be seen, but we’ll be sure to update this story as more information becomes available.