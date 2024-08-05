Monster Hunter Wilds shows off Seikret mount & new Slinger features Players will be able to ride through the landscapes of Wilds on the Seikret and utilize the Slinger in a variety of new ways.

As we continue to look forward to Monster Hunter Wilds sometime in 2025, Capcom continues to give us new things to be excited for in the next chapter of the popular creature slaying franchise. This week, the developer dropped new videos detailing various features in the game, and one of them covered the Seikret (our new mount in the game) and the new features of the Slinger.

Capcom posted the new features in a Monster Hunter Wilds Basic Mechanics overview this week. There, we got to see what kind of changes were coming to basic play in the game. Some we already knew about, such as the option to take two main weapons into the field and the difference between interactions in weapon drawn and sheathed stances. However, we learned more about the Seikret mount, which will allow us to not only get to our hunt faster, but lets us heal, sharpen our weapon, and even pick up items in a new way along the way.

Maybe one of the most interesting quality-of-life features came with the demonstration of the newly improved Slinger. Our trusty wrist-mounted slingshot will still be able to pick up ammo front the environment and fling it at monsters for different effects. We can also activate map pitfalls like loose ceiling rocks that we can break to fall and damage enemies. However, easily the most interesting part is that now the Slinger can be used to grab items at range. If something is out of your way, but you want it, you can target lock it and use the Slinger like a Legend of Zelda Hookshot to grab the item and pull it back to you. You can even do this while mounted on the Seikret. This should make grabbing resources while you’re in a hurry a breeze.

Monster Hunter Wilds continues to look increasingly exciting. The game is currently slated for a 2025 release, so stay tuned for all sorts of information as it drops on the Monster Hunter Wilds topic, right here at Shacknews.