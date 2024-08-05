Star Wars Outlaws post-launch roadmap includes two story expansions this year Ubisoft is targeting this fall and winter for Star Wars Outlaws' first two Story Packs.

It’s release month for Star Wars Outlaws, and publisher Ubisoft is already looking forward at what’s to come after launch. The Star Wars Outlaws roadmap has been released, and features two Story Packs as well as new cosmetic items.

The Season Pass Roadmap for Star Wars Outlaws was shared in a blog post by Ubisoft this morning. Most notably, the roadmap includes two Story Packs. The first is due out this fall and is titled Wild Card. It’ll be followed up by A Pirate’s Fortune in the winter. The Story Packs will be available as standalone purchases for those who don’t buy the Season Pass.



Source: Ubisoft

The Wild Card Story Pack will follow Kay as she infiltrates a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, while A Pirate’s Fortune will see the protagonist come face to face with Hondo Ohnaka, a veteran pirate.

In addition to two Story Packs, Ubisoft will release Jabba’s Gambit mission as an exclusive for Season Pass purchasers. As for cosmetics, the Kessel Runner character pack will add Han Solo-inspired outfits for Kay and Nix.

The Season Pass Roadmap for Star Wars Outlaws covers content throughout the remainder of the year. We recently got to play the game ahead of its release and walked away intrigued by its faction dynamic.