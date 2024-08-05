New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Star Wars Outlaws post-launch roadmap includes two story expansions this year

Ubisoft is targeting this fall and winter for Star Wars Outlaws' first two Story Packs.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
1

It’s release month for Star Wars Outlaws, and publisher Ubisoft is already looking forward at what’s to come after launch. The Star Wars Outlaws roadmap has been released, and features two Story Packs as well as new cosmetic items.

The Season Pass Roadmap for Star Wars Outlaws was shared in a blog post by Ubisoft this morning. Most notably, the roadmap includes two Story Packs. The first is due out this fall and is titled Wild Card. It’ll be followed up by A Pirate’s Fortune in the winter. The Story Packs will be available as standalone purchases for those who don’t buy the Season Pass.

The Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass Roadmap graphic.

Source: Ubisoft

The Wild Card Story Pack will follow Kay as she infiltrates a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, while A Pirate’s Fortune will see the protagonist come face to face with Hondo Ohnaka, a veteran pirate.

In addition to two Story Packs, Ubisoft will release Jabba’s Gambit mission as an exclusive for Season Pass purchasers. As for cosmetics, the Kessel Runner character pack will add Han Solo-inspired outfits for Kay and Nix.

The Season Pass Roadmap for Star Wars Outlaws covers content throughout the remainder of the year. We recently got to play the game ahead of its release and walked away intrigued by its faction dynamic.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola