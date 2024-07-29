Evening Reading - July 29, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Monday is another sudoku day. I've also been investigating cryptic crosswords. Maybe we'll talk about that soon.

The Xbox 360 is the GOAT

It was the peak of Xbox gaming, I reckon.

More bizarre adventures

This bloke has some wild ideas.

The worst sports injury

Having a sore leg just makes you feel incapacitated.

How are you feeling about Destiny 2?

Feels like it's a post-Avengers Engdame situation.

No themes for you!

Just boxes, tiles, and straight edges.

The Slow Mo guys doing what they do best

Popping a big ol' balloon.

Imagine the future

Were we more hopeful back then?

What happened to arena shooters?

At least I still have The Finals.

There's a cold front sweeping through Australia right now, so we're all hunkered down and trying to stay warm, even Rad!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.