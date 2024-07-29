Evening Reading - July 29, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Thank Goodness You're Here review: Positively bonkers
- EA Sports F1 senior creative director talks about career mode & co-op
- Once Human review: A risky experiment
- Shacknews E4 Remake: Bubbletron Direct - Introducing the Leaderboard
- Activision report claims players don't hate SBMM as much as they say they do
- Apple Intelligence hits iOS 18.1 developer beta
- Limited Edition Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller coming September 2024
- The Dark Pictures Anthology's Tony Pankhurst passes away at 67
- Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon DLC announced for September 2024
- What ATH means - EA Sports College Football 25
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Monday is another sudoku day. I've also been investigating cryptic crosswords. Maybe we'll talk about that soon.
The Xbox 360 is the GOAT
It was the peak of Xbox gaming, I reckon.
More bizarre adventures
This bloke has some wild ideas.
The worst sports injury
Having a sore leg just makes you feel incapacitated.
How are you feeling about Destiny 2?
Feels like it's a post-Avengers Engdame situation.
No themes for you!
Just boxes, tiles, and straight edges.
The Slow Mo guys doing what they do best
Popping a big ol' balloon.
Imagine the future
Were we more hopeful back then?
What happened to arena shooters?
At least I still have The Finals.
There's a cold front sweeping through Australia right now, so we're all hunkered down and trying to stay warm, even Rad!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
