The Dark Pictures Anthology's Tony Pankhurst passes away at 67 The actor also appeared in various films and television shows during his career.

Tony Pankhurst, the actor who played The Curator in The Dark Picture Anthology series, has passed away at 67 years-old.

The death of Tony Pankhurst was confirmed and acknowledged by Supermassive Games this morning. “We are all saddened to hear of Tony Pankhurst's passing,” the statement reads. “He was the face of The Curator, and we loved working with him.”

Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology features unique stories centered on a range of characters across time and locations. The connective thread between them is The Curator, an overseeing narrator that has appeared in all the games.

Tony Pankhurst also appeared in several movies and shows, including uncredited roles in Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens. The Dark Pictures Anthology series is currently on a break, but is set to return with Directive 8020. It’s unclear if Tony Pankhurst will still appear in the game.