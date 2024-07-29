New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple Intelligence hits iOS 18.1 developer beta

Apple's generative AI and Siri modifications are in preview now for paying developers.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
3

Earlier this year, Apple officially joined the AI race with the announcement of Apple Intelligence. With the addition of generative images, emojis, email responses, and an overhaul to Siri, iOS 18 is aiming to be one of the most revolutionary for iPhones and Apple as a whole. In the latest iteration of the iOS 18 beta, Apple has released the first preview of Apple Intelligence for developers.

The iOS 18.1 developer beta rolled out today and features the first wave of Apple’s AI features, as reported by CNBC. As the name implies, this version of the iOS 18 beta is only available for registered Apple developers, who pay $99 USD annually for early access to such updates.

A MacBook, iPad, and iPhone using Apple Intelligence features.

Source: Apple.

This marks the first time that iPhone users outside of Apple can use the company’s new AI features on their own devices. Among the features shown off at this year’s WWDC 2024 was the ability to generate new emojis using text prompts and summarize and reply to emails. As for Siri, users will be able to type their inquiries as an alternative to speaking them into the microphone, and Siri will sometimes use ChatGPT when it fetches responses.

The general public will have to wait until this fall to check out Apple Intelligence in the full release of iOS 18. For more tech news as the industry goes all-in on AI, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

