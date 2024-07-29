New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon DLC announced for September 2024

The Dark Horizon will be Remnant 2's last major DLC, coming alongside a new game mode and progression system.
TJ Denzer
Image via Gunfire Games
Gunfire Games is preparing to round out Remnant 2’s content, and it will come with a massive new DLC chapter in September. The developer announced Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon, which will be the third and final DLC for the game. As with the others, it will bring a whole new set of quests to explore in a new area, but a new free game mode is also in development alongside a progression system that all players will have access to, DLC or not.

Gunfire Games announed the details of Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon in a Steam developer blog post this week. Currently slatest to release on PC and consoles sometime in September 2024, this latest DLC will take players back to the doomed futuristic necropolis of N'Erud. Something has stirred in the depths of the construct and players will learn more about the looming threat in the time leading up to September.

Remnant 2's game mode selection screen with a space for a third, unrevealed mode
Source: Gunfire Games

The Dark Horizon marks what will be the third and last major planned DLC for Remnant 2. Gunfire Games has put out two other major updates at this point. The Awakened King took us back to the elven kingdom of Losomn to deal with a very angry Fae royal. Meanwhile, The Forgotten Kingdom took us back to Yaesha to explore the secrets of an ancient civilization and the threats hidden within its remains. With these previous DLCs in mind, it makes sense that the next would focus on Remnant 2’s other major biome, N'Erud.

We’ll look forward to seeing what comes of The Dark Horizon as more details are revealed next month. Stay tuned here at Shacknews to the Remnant 2 topic for further updates.

