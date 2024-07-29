New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

What ATH means - EA Sports College Football 25

Here's what the ATH position is in College Football 25's Dynasty Mode.
Donovan Erskine
EA Sports
1

EA Sports College Football 25 sees the return of Dynasty Mode, where you can build a dominant team by developing players and recruiting new ones out of high school. During the recruitment process, you’ll notice players with the ATH position. It’s something common in real-life college football and a key part of the team-building process.

What ATH means

A player with the ATH position on the Recruitment screen.
Jose Cotton has the "Athlete" position and the "Scrambler" Tendency, which is given to Quarterbacks.

ATH is short for Athlete. Players given the Athlete designation are skilled players who aren’t committed to a specific position. They’ll typically have high athletic attributes (like Speed and Strength) and can be plugged into multiple places on a team.

While Athletes technically don’t have a position, you can get an idea of where they belong based on their Tendency. For example, you might see an Athlete with the “Scrambler” Tendency; this player will become a Quarterback when signed. A player with the “Run Stopper” Tendency will likely become a Linebacker. You will also see Athletes when sorting by specific positions.

If you’re seeing Athletes while scouting in College Football 25, you should give them a close look to see where they could fit into your team. You have the opportunity to change players’ positions during the offseason, meaning you could try them in multiple roles to see where they excel. For all of your EA Sports College Football 25 needs, Shacknews has everything you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

