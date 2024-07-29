Limited Edition Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller coming September 2024 The Astro Bot DualSense controller will feature a reactive touch pad and will be available for pre-order in August.

PlayStation and Team Asobi’s next Astro game is fast approaching in September, and with it, PlayStation is launching a special controller to go with the occasion. The Limited Edition Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller was unveiled this week, and features a fun and interactive design that looks like it will go wonderfully with the Astro Bot game when it releases in September. Pre-orders are set to open up for the controller in early August.

PlayStation revealed the Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller in a PlayStation Blog post this week. With Astro Bot set to release on September 6, 2024, this new controller is set to release in limited quantities right beside it. The Astro Bot DualSense controller has a few different features riffing off of the game from which it is based. The controller features blue accents on the sides, and the touch pad features Astro Bot eye animations that appear to react to activity in games (for instance, if you hit a big vibration point, the eyes look startled).

Astro Bot is shaping up to look like it will be a very amusing adventure. Previous games like Astro’s Playroom have proven to be delightful, if not a bit short. With Astro Bot, we’re being given a whole new adventure that will both provide plenty of fun with Team Asobi’s cute little bot mascot, but it’s also likely to utilize the PS5’s hardware features in fun and exciting ways.

We actually had a chance to have some fun with Astro Bot at EVO 2024 of all places. Read up to see what we thought, and get ready for the Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller to launch in September. Pre-orders for the controller will open on August 9, 2024.