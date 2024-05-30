New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Astro Bot blasts onto PS5 this September

The 3D platformer features past PlayStation consoles and characters.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Sony ended its latest State of Play presentation with the reveal of Astro Bot, the latest installment in its 3D platforming series. The first trailer showed off a variety of locations and characters, including several bots dressed as protagonists from other PlayStation franchises.

The Astro Bot trailer that debuted during State of Play shows Astro flying through different worlds aboard a DualSense controller. We see spaceships based on the PlayStation 5 as well as previous PlayStation consoles. There are bots of several PlayStation mascots, including Kratos and Aloy.

Astro Bot capped off the showcase that brought us fresh looks at Concord and the Silent Hill 2 Remake. The game is set to launch for PS5 on September 6, 2024.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola