Astro Bot blasts onto PS5 this September The 3D platformer features past PlayStation consoles and characters.

Sony ended its latest State of Play presentation with the reveal of Astro Bot, the latest installment in its 3D platforming series. The first trailer showed off a variety of locations and characters, including several bots dressed as protagonists from other PlayStation franchises.

The Astro Bot trailer that debuted during State of Play shows Astro flying through different worlds aboard a DualSense controller. We see spaceships based on the PlayStation 5 as well as previous PlayStation consoles. There are bots of several PlayStation mascots, including Kratos and Aloy.

Astro Bot capped off the showcase that brought us fresh looks at Concord and the Silent Hill 2 Remake. The game is set to launch for PS5 on September 6, 2024.