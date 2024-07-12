Evening Reading - July 12, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. I'm filling in for Ozzie Mejia who is on assignment tonight. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Weekend confirmed!
It's the weekend, baby pic.twitter.com/puaWc3R8pZ— Star Trek Minus Context (@NoContextTrek) July 13, 2024
Let's have a great weekend, everybody.
July 12, 2024
This week in Shaqnews
Shaq with the jump shot 👀 pic.twitter.com/UV1rZ4VxXs https://t.co/K0FNoL0Rhk— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 5, 2024
Shaq had an underrated jumper.
IT'S STILL REAL TO OZZIE, DAMMIT!
Hi, today is my birthday.— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 12, 2024
My wish is to raise as much money as possible for our 2 #SamiForSyria mobile clinics that operate in Syria.
In 2023 these 2 clinics provided 51,743 medical services.
I’ll match every dollar you donate today up to 15k!
Donate: https://t.co/t4RdChDwIW pic.twitter.com/zviWYpAvyq
Happy birthday, Sami!
This cat thinks he's D'Lo Brown 😂 pic.twitter.com/mvmx147psE— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) July 12, 2024
You better recognize!
See what happens when you believe in Joe Hendry? pic.twitter.com/idAJAPDhNI— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) June 19, 2024
Ozzie also believes in Joe Hendry.
Thor breaks down the stupidity of the Once Human privacy policy social media outrage
Twitter is full of Xperts...
Emio Amiibo?
I'm there day 1 pic.twitter.com/sfSnwvIFZx— AntDude (@antdude92) July 10, 2024
Emio for Smash!
America needs a hard reset
July 11, 2024
It's very hard to be optimistic about the upcoming presidential election.
"What are you doing?" Kind of weird, man. pic.twitter.com/IjikHe0Z7D— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2024
What are you doing, man?
Marc Rebillet drops a studio single
Hell yeah, Marc!
Tonight in video game music
Mega Ran is on tour right now. He's playing at Blerdcon tonight!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
