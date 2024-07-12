New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 12, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. I'm filling in for Ozzie Mejia who is on assignment tonight. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Weekend confirmed!

Let's have a great weekend, everybody.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq had an underrated jumper.

IT'S STILL REAL TO OZZIE, DAMMIT!

Happy birthday, Sami!

You better recognize!

Ozzie also believes in Joe Hendry.

Thor breaks down the stupidity of the Once Human privacy policy social media outrage

Twitter is full of Xperts...

Emio Amiibo?

Emio for Smash!

America needs a hard reset

It's very hard to be optimistic about the upcoming presidential election.

What are you doing, man?

Marc Rebillet drops a studio single

Hell yeah, Marc!

Tonight in video game music

Mega Ran is on tour right now. He's playing at Blerdcon tonight!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 12, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

