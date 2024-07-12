Shack Chat: What was your favorite speedrun from Summer Games Done Quick 2024?

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 was an incredible event with dozens of speedrunners showing off their knowledge and skills in a large selection of video games. Not only were the speedruns fast, the event managed to raise over $2.5 million for Doctors Without Borders. Every day there were excellent speedruns worth watching, and we wanted to take a moment to think back on some of our favorites from the event. Here are our personal picks, but we also want to hear from you, so leave your own answers in the Chatty thread below.

Question: What was your favorite speedrun from Summer Games Done Quick 2024?

Super Mario RPG (2023) - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Star Collector

I can't nail down any one single aspect of the week's final run that I enjoyed the most. I loved all of it. I loved the runner, I loved the couch, I loved the constant back-and-forth bid war changing up the soundtrack every few minutes, I loved the audience participation that saw everyone dance along to the Level Up screen and throw their hands up whenever Mario found a new Star Piece. I love this community so much. Super Mario RPG, whether it's the 1996 original or the newer 2023 remake, has brought so many people together and by the time pidgezero_one delivered her soulful address to the viewers, there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

You also can't script the timing of some of these incredible moments. Hitting the 3D Culex incentive just as the end credits parade shifted to 3D was just a chef's (Chef Torte's?) kiss on top of a perfect final run.

Another Crab’s Treasure race by LilAggy and spicee - TJ Denzer, Senior Crab Editor

I had the pleasure of reviewing Another Crab’s Treasure early this year, and I enjoyed it so much. I think it’s one of the best non-FromSoftware Soulsborne games I’ve played, and I had a good feeling that it would make for some cool speedruns. I was right, as it ended up not just having a run, but a race at Summer Games Done Quick 2024.

I think I’m pretty decent at Soulsborne games and I’ve rolled credits on Another Crab’s Treasure, but the level of skill and know-how on display in the Another Crab’s Treasure race was just incredible. They weren’t perfect runs. Some deaths were had, especially with some of the tougher late bosses in the game, but the talent LilAggy and spicee put on display was awesome to watch and made me want to go back to the game some more. Play Another Crab’s Treasure, y’all. It’s a blast.

Super Mario Maker 2 Troll Race - Asif Khan, Gave Super Mario Maker 2 a 9/10

This is why the Mario troll community is the absolute greatest. Where else are you going to see nonsense like this? #SGDQ2024 pic.twitter.com/lck4AEfdYS — Ozzie Mejia (Minion #789201) (@Ozz_Mejia) July 7, 2024

While there were a lot of very amazing and entertaining speedruns during SGDQ 2024’s livestream marathon, the one that really stuck out for me was the Super Mario Maker 2 troll race. Watching Carl run into a false victory flag was an absolute highlight of the entire week. The SMM2 community really knows how to troll players, and that troll race did not disappoint.

Peanut Butter the Dog - Bill Lavoy, Stalker Main

This one is easy. You have a dog playing Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball. I loved everything about this, including the custom controller that was built for Peanut Butter. It also helps that Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball is a game I remember fondly, and watching an adorable dog play it has only increased its sentimental value for me. Also, Peanut Butter can hit like a champion. Jays could use him this season.

Bomberman 64 - Sam Chandler, Bomb Bouncer

There’s nothing I love more than some appreciation for the Nintendo 64 Bomberman games. Most people prefer the top-down, multiplayer-only affairs from the earlier eras and now the later eras, but I think the N64 titles really nailed something great with their story modes. As for this run at SGDQ, getting a 100% clear of the game is incredibly impressive, especially seeing the runner adapt to the slight RNG the game throws at him. There aren't a lot of glitches, just a bunch of movement tech and skill.

Super Mario 64 Randomizer Blindfolded - Donovan Erskine, Never played Super Mario 64

How do people play video games blindfolded? Like, seriously? I understand that they use other cues, mostly sound, but like… how does your brain have the capacity and coordination for that? It blows my mind every time. You could give me ten years to study Super Mario 64 and I probably couldn’t find a single star blindfolded. However, Bubzia did it in a randomized run. It was brilliant. Mesmerizing. Humbling. Bravo.

Ken Griffey Jr. Presents MLB - Steve Tyminski, Sports guy!

I usually go into these speedrun events to see games that I know how to play very well and how differently these speedrunners play those games. In the past I have paid attention to runs involving Banjo-Kazooie, Pokemon, and Legend of Zelda just to name a few. That being said, this year I think all you have to say is a dog played a game of Ken Griffey Junior Presents MLB and won. You lose some points with me because Peanut Butter the dog and JSR didn’t pick my favorite New York Mets but I’ll let it slide this time.

It should come as no surprise that the Ken Griffey Jr. Presents MLB was a hit among the Shack staff. How about you, was it up there as one of your favorites? Join us in the Chatty thread of this Shack Chat and let us know your favorite speedrun!