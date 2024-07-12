Weekend PC Download Deals for July 12: Steam Summer Sale aftermath

The Steam Summer Sale has come to an end. That means the hundreds of deals are back to their regular price. However, there are still some leftovers, including Palworld, Dragon's Dogma 2, and the Dragon Ball Z franchise. Be sure to shop around the other storefronts and see what other big games have been discounted. That includes the Ubisoft Store, which has kicked off its Summer Sale and knocked Far Cry 6 and Watch Dogs Legion down to their lowest prices ever.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SIZZLE15 to get 15% off of most titles, including ones already on sale. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive A Plague Tale: Requiem, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Ghostrunner 2, Heretic's Fork, Hyperviolent, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, Sticky Business, and Zoeti. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $12 or more to get Blazing Chrome, Hyperbolica, and Dishonored. Pay $15 or more to also receive Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore and The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Penny's Big Breakaway and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Pay $10 or more to get SpellForce 3 Reforced and Hard West 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Field of Glory 2: Medieval and Showgunners. Pay $18 or more to also receive Expeditions: Rome and Railgrade. These are redeemable on GOG.com.

Ubisoft Store

Take an additional 20% off during the Ubisoft Summer Sale with the coupon code UBISOFT20. Restrictions apply.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.