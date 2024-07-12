Weekend PC Download Deals for July 12: Steam Summer Sale aftermath

The Steam Summer Sale has come to an end. That means the hundreds of deals are back to their regular price. However, there are still some leftovers, including Palworld, Dragon's Dogma 2, and the Dragon Ball Z franchise. Be sure to shop around the other storefronts and see what other big games have been discounted. That includes the Ubisoft Store, which has kicked off its Summer Sale and knocked Far Cry 6 and Watch Dogs Legion down to their lowest prices ever.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Floppy Knights - FREE until 7/18
- Bramble: The Mountain King - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/14)
- Deceive Inc. - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/21)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- Card Shark - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Soulstice - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $6.24 (75% off)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - $2.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $19.19 (50% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $22.98 (23% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.39 (61% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $12.99 (87% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $18.49 (54% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.95 (30% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $10.49 (79% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.95 (40% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $7.29 (51% off)
Gamersgate
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $7.64 (55% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $3.83 (87% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.41 (79% off)
GamesPlanet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $15.99 (47% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $23.99 (20% off)
- Call of Juarez - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $3.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 - $1.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SIZZLE15 to get 15% off of most titles, including ones already on sale. Restrictions apply.
- V Rising [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Cassette Beasts [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Sable [Steam] - $10.00 (60% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive A Plague Tale: Requiem, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Ghostrunner 2, Heretic's Fork, Hyperviolent, Starship Troopers: Terran Command, Sticky Business, and Zoeti. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $12 or more to get Blazing Chrome, Hyperbolica, and Dishonored. Pay $15 or more to also receive Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore and The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Penny's Big Breakaway and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.
Pay $10 or more to get SpellForce 3 Reforced and Hard West 2. Pay $15 or more to also receive Field of Glory 2: Medieval and Showgunners. Pay $18 or more to also receive Expeditions: Rome and Railgrade. These are redeemable on GOG.com.
- Sci-Fi Supernova
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Deus Ex Collection [Steam] - $9.33 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Sci-Fi Supernova Sale.
- Square Enix Summer Sale
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Summer Sale
Ubisoft Store
Take an additional 20% off during the Ubisoft Summer Sale with the coupon code UBISOFT20. Restrictions apply.
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $29.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $35.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $28.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $6.00 (90% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $6.00 (90% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $6.00 (90% off)
- Anno 1800 Annoversary Edition - $64.99 (50% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Summer Sale.
Steam
- Palworld [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.64 (41% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
