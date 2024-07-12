Concord Beta start & end dates Here's when and how you can play the Concord Beta on PS5 and PC.

This month, we’ll get our first chance to play Concord, the upcoming first-person shooter from Firewalk Studios. The developer is hosting Beta weekends so that players can go hands-on with the game on PS5 and PC. If you plan on checking it out, here are the start and end dates for the Concord Beta.

Concord Beta dates



Source: PlayStation Studios

The Concord Beta will take place over two weekends. The first Beta weekend will take place from July 12-14 and is exclusive to players who pre-order Concord and PS Plus subscribers. Concord’s Open Beta will take place from July 18-21 and is available to all players. Servers for the beta will open at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Publisher Sony provided all the details in a PlayStation Blog post.

Concord Early Access Beta: July 12-14

Concord Open Beta: July 18-21

During the Concord Beta, players will get to explore four maps, three modes, and the full 16-character roster. The Open Beta will add an additional map and mode. Those who participate in either of the betas will receive the Lil’ Frog Weapon Charm and Star Flare Business Card in the full game.

That’s how and when you can play Concord on PS5 and PC. To read our thoughts on Concord, come back to Shacknews following the end of the Early Access Beta weekend.