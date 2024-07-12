AT&T hackers stole six months' worth of text and call logs The data breach affects nearly all AT&T customers.

AT&T suffered a data breach in 2022 that resulted in hackers getting a hold of six months’ worth of text and phone call logs from its customers. The issue is believed to have impacted nearly all customers of AT&T’s cellular network.

AT&T confirmed the massive data breach in an SEC filing and reported by CNBC. According to the company, hackers illegally obtained users’ call and text logs from May 1 and October 31, 2022, as well as January 2, 2023. The hackers did not obtain the names of customers, but AT&T stated that “there are often ways, using publicly available online tools, to find the name associated with a specific telephone number.”



Source: Getty Images

AT&T also clarified that hackers were not able to see the contents of the calls and texts. Regardless, the data breach has caused massive concerns about individual privacy and national security, given that AT&T has 127 million devices connected to its cellular network.

The AT&T hack is just the latest instance of a widespread security breach affecting millions of people. Earlier this month, Authy owner Twilio confirmed that hackers stole the phone numbers of over 33 million users of its two-factor authentication service.