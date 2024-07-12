Weekend Console Download Deals for July 12: Free Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope week

Have you taken your journey across space with Mario and the Rabbids? If you've missed out, this is the time to jump in. Nintendo Switch Online members can play Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for no extra charge this weekend. Take a dive in and go on another adventure with this surprisingly pleasant mix of characters.
Elsewhere, Nintendo's Recollection Collection Sale continues for another week. PlayStation and Xbox's sales from last week are also continuing for another week. Be sure to pick up anything you missed.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Essential Picks
- The Last of Us Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.59 (38% off)
- Horizon Call of The Mountain [PSVR2] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Returnal - $29.39 (58% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $29.99 (25% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $48.99 (30% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $22.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection - $27.99 (20% off)
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $43.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- System Shock - $27.99 (30% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Wreckfest - $25.99 (35% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Borderlands 3 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- EA SPORTS NHL 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Among Us - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $49.50 (67% off)
- Legend Bowl - $14.99 (40% off)
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack - $12.00 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (65% off)
- Dead Rising 4 - $5.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Capcom Publisher Sale.
- ID@Xbox Action Adventure Sale
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $22.49 (25% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Stray - $19.49 (35% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Phantom Abyss - $8.74 (65% off)
- Axiom Verge 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the ID@Xbox Action Adventure Sale
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $27.99 (30% off)
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story - $22.49 (25% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mr. Run and Jump - $13.74 (45% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 7/14)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $14.99 (25% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Recollection Collection Sale
- Sonic Mania - $7.99 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $44.99 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dave the Diver - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $41.99 (30% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle - $9.99 (50% off)
- No More Heroes - $9.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $19.99 (50% off)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $15.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- MLB The Show 24 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Super Meat Boy - $7.49 (50% off)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Enter x Exit the Gungeon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - $14.99 (40% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $6.24 (75% off)
- Etrian Odyssey 3 HD - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Sonic Origins - $14.99 (50% off)
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap - $5.99 (70% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $13.99 (30% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dokapon Kingdom Connect - $19.99 (60% off)
- Save me Mr Tako Definitive Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Unsighted - $7.99 (60% off)
- Aksys Games 3P July 2024 Sale
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Jack Jeanne - $29.99 (40% off)
- Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don’t Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King - $34.99 (30% off)
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark - $19.99 (60% off)
- Spirit Hunter: NG - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the Nintendo Aksys Games 3P July 2024 Sale
- Devolver Digital Summer Sale
- Terra Nil - $14.99 (40% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $10.04 (33% off)
- Free Lives Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Reigns Complete Set - $10.04 (33% off)
- GRIS - $4.24 (75% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $5.24 (65% off)
- The Messenger - $4.99 (75% off)
- Downwell - $1.99 (33% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- Minit - $2.49 (75% off)
- Ape Out - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Red Strings - $4.49 (70% off)
- Sludge Life - $3.74 (75% off)
- Disc Room - $4.49 (70% off)
- McPixel 3 - $1.99 (80% off)
- WB Games Mid-Year Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $43.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore - $13.99 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection - $20.99 (30% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
