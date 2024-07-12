Weekend Console Download Deals for July 12: Free Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope week

Have you taken your journey across space with Mario and the Rabbids? If you've missed out, this is the time to jump in. Nintendo Switch Online members can play Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for no extra charge this weekend. Take a dive in and go on another adventure with this surprisingly pleasant mix of characters.

Elsewhere, Nintendo's Recollection Collection Sale continues for another week. PlayStation and Xbox's sales from last week are also continuing for another week. Be sure to pick up anything you missed.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.