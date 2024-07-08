New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 8, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a rather clever puzzle today (they're all a bit clever, aren't they?).

Take a look at an old Elden Ring speedrun

All this Shadow of the Erdtree playtime has made me want to check out some speedruns.

Speaking of Shadow of the Erdtree

Did you know all these?

The Repairman

Time to act serious.

Aztecross has some thoughts

Have you been playing The First Descendant?

Check out these PS1 hidden gems

I've still got my PS1 console! Good times.

Let's learn about the medieval times

History is so cool.

The Bear S03 was excellent

I love this show. I hope I don't have to wait long for the next season.

Time for some second-hand cringe

How deeply embarrassing.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! While you're playing one of our games, you should also check out our other one, Bubbletron!

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping with his faced pressed into a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola