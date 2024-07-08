New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox TV app launches on newer Amazon Fire TV devices

Xbox Cloud Gaming continues to branch out to new places.
Ozzie Mejia
Xbox
As part of its continuing commitment to cloud gaming, Microsoft has been looking beyond the traditional console to get people connected to Xbox games. Its latest efforts have led to Xbox's arrival on Amazon's Fire TV devices. On Monday, Microsoft announced that newer Fire TV products will now carry the Xbox TV app, giving those users an opportunity to use the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Key art for Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Amazon Fire TV

Source: Xbox

According to The Verge, those who own the Fire TV 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) can seach for, install, and use the Xbox TV app. The app available on these Amazon devices will be the same one utilized by supported Samsung TVs and monitors. This is the Xbox TV app's first time launching on something other than a Samsung product.

While a console isn't necessary for the Xbox experience, those looking to use Xbox Cloud Gaming on their Fire TV products will need a Bluetooth-enabled controller (not necessarily an Xbox one) and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, though Fortnite will be available to play for free. For Amazon, Xbox's presence will expand the Fire TV's available gaming options, which includes Amazon's proprietary Luna service.

Xbox Cloud Gaming continues to grow, whether it's through the new homes of the Xbox TV app or its availability on third-party handheld devices and web browsers. We'll continue to monitor its expansion here at Shacknews.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

