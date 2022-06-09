Xbox Game Pass coming to Samsung TVs via Cloud Gaming Xbox has officially announced that Game Pass will soon be playable on Samsung Smart TVs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is an extremely versatile companion to Xbox Game Pass that has made playing various Xbox possible virtually anywhere, and that availability keeps growing. Recently, Xbox confirmed that the Xbox App is coming to 2022 Samsung TVs, allowing users to access the Game Pass and play hundreds of games via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Xbox revealed its plans to expand Xbox Game Pass and Cloud Gaming reach to Samsung TVs via an Xbox Wire “What’s Next For Gaming?” blog post on June 9, 2022. According to the post, as well as an accompanying tweet, Xbox is partnering with Samsung to bring the Xbox app to 2022 Samsung Smart TVs. This will allow players to check out Xbox games via the Xbox Game Pass and Cloud Gaming without having an actual Xbox to play off of. Of course, you’re at the mercy of your internet connection and Xbox’s cloud streaming service, but it sounds like Samsung TV owners are getting a taste of the versatility that Xbox Cloud Gaming has to offer.

The idea of Xbox Cloud Gaming and Game Pass coming to more devices has been previously teased as a Firestick-like dongle, but it sounds like Samsung TV owners will be able to download the Xbox app directly to their TVs in 2022.

This move should come as little surprise on Xbox’s part following various rumors regarding its plans to expand Xbox Game Pass service and availability. It was previously rumored and teased that Xbox might be developing something like a dongle or USB stick that would give users access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and Game Pass services without an Xbox. Allowing the Xbox app to install on Samsung TVs may not be the exact same, losing the plug-and-play element, but it’s nonetheless an expansion of Xbox gaming services into the TV hardware space.

With the Xbox app set to launch on this year’s latest models of Samsung TVs, stay tuned for more details on this, such as when the app launches and what Samsung TV models it will work on, right here at Shacknews.