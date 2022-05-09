Microsoft is reportedly making an Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming device A new rumor states that Microsoft plans to roll out an Xbox streaming device within the next year.

Cloud gaming has been a clear priority at Microsoft and Xbox over the past several years, offering ways for gamers to play the biggest games on devices that aren’t consoles. Cloud gaming is accessible on phones, computers, and tablets, and may soon be expanding even further. According to a new report, Microsoft will soon release a physical Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming device.

This report comes from GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb, who states that the move to release a cloud gaming streaming device is a part of Microsoft’s Xbox Everywhere initiative. Such a device would allow players to access and enjoy a catalog of titles from Xbox Game Pass on televisions. What’s more, the device will also let users stream movies and TV shows. The report compares it to a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick.

In addition to the physical cloud streaming device, Microsoft is also working on an Xbox cloud game app for Samsung Smart TVs. This would essentially work the same way as the streaming device, but without the need for a physical puck.

If true, this would be just the latest move by Microsoft to expand the Xbox empire beyond the confines of the console itself. Cloud gaming has been a major entry point for the brand, and the company has been investing a lot into it as of late. Most recently, Xbox Cloud Gaming allowed Fortnite to return to iOS devices after nearly two years. Microsoft has yet to confirm or deny any of the information shared in the report.

The report states that Microsoft will release both the Xbox Cloud Gaming device as well as the Xbox Cloud Gaming Samsung app within the next 12 months. With the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase announced for this June, could we possibly see it announced then? For future updates, you can stick with us here on Shacknews.