Overwatch 2 Transformer skins revealed in animated trailer Skins for Bastion, Illari, Reinhardt, and Ramattra are on the way via Overwatch 2's Transformers collaboration.

Overwatch 2 has featured several collaborations with existing IP, leaning into the crossover craze of modern multiplayer games. For its latest collaboration, Blizzard is teaming up with Hasbro to bring four Transformers skins to Overwatch 2.

Blizzard revealed the Transformers skins for Overwatch 2 in an animated trailer this afternoon. It’s in the style of the classic Transformers cartoon and even features a new arrangement of the iconic Transformers theme. It shows off the four Overwatch 2 characters who will be receiving skins and which Transformers they will be themed after.

Overwatch 2’s Transformers skins will be Bumblebee Bastion, Arcee Illari, Optimus Prime Reinhardt, and Megatron Ramattra. The skins will be available via the in-game store, though Blizzard has not yet disclosed the prices.

Overwatch’s Transformers collaboration goes live on July 9. For more Overwatch 2 news, stay right here on Shacknews.