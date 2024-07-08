New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Overwatch 2 Transformer skins revealed in animated trailer

Skins for Bastion, Illari, Reinhardt, and Ramattra are on the way via Overwatch 2's Transformers collaboration.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 has featured several collaborations with existing IP, leaning into the crossover craze of modern multiplayer games. For its latest collaboration, Blizzard is teaming up with Hasbro to bring four Transformers skins to Overwatch 2.

Blizzard revealed the Transformers skins for Overwatch 2 in an animated trailer this afternoon. It’s in the style of the classic Transformers cartoon and even features a new arrangement of the iconic Transformers theme. It shows off the four Overwatch 2 characters who will be receiving skins and which Transformers they will be themed after.

Overwatch 2’s Transformers skins will be Bumblebee Bastion, Arcee Illari, Optimus Prime Reinhardt, and Megatron Ramattra. The skins will be available via the in-game store, though Blizzard has not yet disclosed the prices.

Overwatch’s Transformers collaboration goes live on July 9. For more Overwatch 2 news, stay right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

