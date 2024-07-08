Rogue Company disables Dr Disrespect content & offers refunds First Watch Games and Hi-Rez Studios will distribute Rogue Bucks to any account that previously purchased a Dr Disrespect skin and content in Rogue Company.

As the brand of Dr Disrespect AKA Guy Beahm continues to collapse due to allegations of inappropriate misconduct that supposedly led to his permanent ban from Twitch, another game that has used his likeness is disabling content related to him. Rogue Company saw Dr Disrespect included as a purchasable character skin alongside a map related to the Dr Disrespect aesthetic. Both are being removed from play and refunds of in-game currency will be offered for those who purchased the skin.

First Watch Games and Hi-Rez Studios announced the disabling of Dr Disrespect content on the Rogue Company social media account this week. According to the post, all content featuring Dr Disrespect will be turned off and unavailable for the foreseeable future. This includes a map named the Arena, which featured various Dr Disrespect logos and aesthetics, as well as a premium skin for the Rogue operator known as Dallas. In the case of the Dallas skin and other purchasable cosmetics, players that bought Dr Disrespect content will be refunded an appropriate amount of Rogue Bucks (Rogue Company’s in-game currency) to be used elsewhere in the game.

Rogue Company's Dr Disrespect content featured a map and cosmetics, including a player skin, weapon skin, emote, wall spray, glider, and more.

Source: Hi-Rez Studios

This is the latest example of cut ties in regards to Dr Disrespect following the surfacing of allegations that claimed he had inappropriate interactions with a minor that led to his ban from Twitch in 2020. It doesn’t help that Dr Disrespect didn’t exactly deny the allegations, but instead claimed he did nothing wrong. Nonetheless, the Midnight Society developer he helped co-found cut ties with him and YouTube has since demonetized his channel.

The latest move from Rogue Company marks yet another group distancing themselves from Dr Disrespect amid the allegations about his Twitch ban. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates in this story.