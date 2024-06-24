Midnight Society cuts ties with Guy Beahm AKA Dr Disrespect amid Twitch ban allegations Beahm was a co-founder of Midnight Society, which was developing free-to-play FPS Deadrop.

In 2020, Guy Beahm AKA Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch inexplicably, and the reason why was never officially disclosed. However, recent allegations from a former Twitch employee have brought the conversation back to the forefront. These allegations, true or not, were investigated by the game developer Midnight Society, which Beahm helped found. After its investigation, Midnight Society officially stated that it has cut ties with Beahm.

Midnight Society officially released its statement about its investigation into the recent allegations regarding Beahm’s Twitch 2020 ban. While the reasons for this ban still remain unofficial, a former Twitch employee set social media alight in claiming that Twitch banned Beahm over inappropriate texts sent to a minor through Twitch’s systems. Midnight Society claims it wanted to give Beahm the benefit of the doubt, but it seems to have become impossible after whatever the studio’s investigation turned up:

We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act. For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately.

On Friday evening we became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founder’s Guy Beahm aka Dr Disrespect.



We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act.… — Midnight Society (@12am) June 24, 2024

Beahm’s 2020 ban came out of the blue and was swiftly delivered with little more than the statement that it had been carried out. The reasons for the ban remained behind closed doors, even as Beahm took to the legal system to fight it and launch a lawsuit against Twitch in 2021. However, Beahm and Twitch chose to settle the lawsuit in 2022. Despite massive interest and speculation across the internet, the conversation was swept under the carpet and Dr Disrespect moved over to YouTube where he has been streaming since, alongside launching Midnight Society and Deadrop.

Whatever the official truth of the matter may be, Midnight Society’s action conveys a sense that involvement with Beahm may hurt the studio and its product. If there are any updates on this story, you’ll find them here at Shacknews. Stay tuned.