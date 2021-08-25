Dr Disrespect suing Twitch in relation to his 2020 ban The popular streamer seems set to take Twitch to court over matters relating to his 2020 permanent ban from the platform.

Back in June 2020, Twitch hit popular streamer Guy Beahm, better known as Dr Disrespect, with a permanent ban. No reason was given, no discussion was had, and information pertaining to the matter has been kept under wraps by pretty much all parties involved. The bottom line was that after being sponsored by Twitch, the platform dropped Dr Disrespect and his 4 million subscriber-strong channel. In time since, Dr Disrespect has moved his platform over to YouTube and kept a following in the millions. However, it would seem he’s ready to take Twitch to court.

Dr Disrespect revealed his intention to sue Twitch in a recent video posted on his YouTube channel on August 24, 2021. Dr Disrespect has been pretty quiet about the situation outside of an initial response back when his permanent ban was enacted in June 2020. However, Disrespect claims to have learned something new in recent months that has changed the situation, leading him to pursue legal action. Of course, he doesn’t reveal on stream what that something is.

Regardless of what the info was, it was enough to convince Dr Disrespect to sue Twitch.

“A lot of people ask, do you know the reason—I do know the reason why now," Disrespect said in the video. "I’ve known for months now, the reason why. I'll just say this right now champs: there’s a reason why we’re suing the f*** out of ‘em.”

If Dr Disrespect does get his case against Twitch to court, it will likely lead to him pursuing compensation for financial, career, and public image damage. He further explains that in the time since he was removed from Twitch, sponsorship and collaboration has become more difficult.

“I make probably a fourth, a quarter of what I was making on Twitch,” Disrespect also said. “We've certainly tried to maximise the most of what we have to work with [...] but the Twitch ban, how it's really affected us, not just from a financial standpoint but from a networking standpoint, in terms of relationships we've built over the past five years, in terms of Activision and EA, everyone all the big sponsors the partnerships, they have to question: why did you get banned?”

The odd part is that it wasn’t even the first time Dr Disrespect got banned from Twitch. Another notable, but limited ban took place when the streamer came into controversy over filming in the men’s restroom at E3 2019. Many thought this would have been the permanent one, but Twitch let Dr Disrespect continue streaming a short time later. Again, the 2020 ban was completely without disclosure of reasoning or cause, so it is difficult to know if the 2019 situation played into the 2020 permaban.

Nonetheless, it would appear that Dr Disrespect is going to be going after Twitch in court. We will continue to follow this story with further updates and details as they become available.