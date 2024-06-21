Evening Reading - June 21, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. It's been a long and exciting week and now it's time to wind down with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- No Shack Together this week! We'll be back next week!
- KILL KNIGHT is a wave-based, twin stick shooter with a demonic edge
- Hauntii review: The mystery of what comes next
- League of Legends gets new Swarm PvE event in July
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition's extra content will connect to the sequel
- Square Enix seemingly hints at an Xbox port for Final Fantasy 16
- Apple Intelligence won't come to EU in 2024 due to Digital Markets Act
- Shack Chat: Which new Nintendo Switch game are you most excited to play in 2024?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for June 21: Metroid lives
- Weekend PC Download Deals for June 21: Summer sales from GOG.com and Blizzard
Around the Gaming Horn
Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.
Fortnite players, are you ready for the... hang on a second...
*reads about Kendrick Lamar*
Fortnite players, are you ready for the second biggest concert of the week? Metallica performs this weekend!
The big news out of Diablo 4 is that Season 5 will come to the PTR starting next week!
And a new mission has come to PowerWash Simulator... but it's only for Xbox owners.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Today in Bubbletron
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
Embrace this group
Today, Vought is proud to announce the most super DLC launch EVER for Tournament of Heroes! Homelander and Ryan-approved, and filled with even more difficult final bosses. Download now for the super low price of $70, and VoughtStation subs can play for free in 7 months! pic.twitter.com/K1NRbG7LNX— Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 21, 2024
It's quite a value!
Maxstradamus
That video's from 2021, lol https://t.co/82DaWtkkZL— Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) June 21, 2024
Well, he called it.
Passing the crown
For the last 8 years, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine had the honor of being the best reviewed expansion for a role-playing game - but @ELDENRING gets to wear that crown now. Congratulations to the entire team at @fromsoftware_pr on their stellar work! pic.twitter.com/aop9B1ZG3J— The Witcher (@witchergame) June 21, 2024
CD Projekt RED hands the crown off gracefully.
Nothing but the Hotfix
You can pet these animals... maybe. Check out these runs on games like Little Kitty, Big City and Animal Well.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks at live gameplay integrated into live performances.
This week in Shaqnews
Streaming at midnight tonight… pic.twitter.com/bNeFVtgU4A— SHAQ (@SHAQ) June 21, 2024
Shaq hasn't forgotten that he's something of a rapper himself.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Hey, man, he knows what he did.
Tonight in video game music
OC ReMix takes us back to Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.
That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for June! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 21, 2024