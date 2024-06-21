Evening Reading - June 21, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. It's been a long and exciting week and now it's time to wind down with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Fortnite players, are you ready for the... hang on a second...

*reads about Kendrick Lamar*

Fortnite players, are you ready for the second biggest concert of the week? Metallica performs this weekend!

The big news out of Diablo 4 is that Season 5 will come to the PTR starting next week!

And a new mission has come to PowerWash Simulator... but it's only for Xbox owners.

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Embrace this group

Today, Vought is proud to announce the most super DLC launch EVER for Tournament of Heroes! Homelander and Ryan-approved, and filled with even more difficult final bosses. Download now for the super low price of $70, and VoughtStation subs can play for free in 7 months! pic.twitter.com/K1NRbG7LNX — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 21, 2024

It's quite a value!

Maxstradamus

That video's from 2021, lol https://t.co/82DaWtkkZL — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) June 21, 2024

Well, he called it.

Passing the crown

For the last 8 years, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine had the honor of being the best reviewed expansion for a role-playing game - but @ELDENRING gets to wear that crown now. Congratulations to the entire team at @fromsoftware_pr on their stellar work! pic.twitter.com/aop9B1ZG3J — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 21, 2024

CD Projekt RED hands the crown off gracefully.

Nothing but the Hotfix

You can pet these animals... maybe. Check out these runs on games like Little Kitty, Big City and Animal Well.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks at live gameplay integrated into live performances.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq hasn't forgotten that he's something of a rapper himself.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Hey, man, he knows what he did.

Tonight in video game music

OC ReMix takes us back to Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for June! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!