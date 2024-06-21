Square Enix seemingly hints at an Xbox port for Final Fantasy 16 The studio says it wants to bring the game to 'as many people as possible.'

Final Fantasy 16 celebrates its one-year anniversary this weekend, and publisher Square Enix has confirmed that it’s still hard at work on the game’s PC version. The studio also teased the possibility of the game coming to additional platforms outside of PS5 and PC.

Hiroshi Takai, the main director of Final Fantasy 16, released a statement today in celebration of the game’s first anniversary. “The development team is currently hard at work on the PC edition,” he wrote, providing an update on the previously announced PC port for FF16. He goes on to say that his team “would like to make Final Fantasy 16 available to play for as many people as possible, so watch out for that one too.”



Source: Square Enix

The second quote seemingly teases a future announcement about a new port for FF16. The game is already for PS5 and confirmed for PC, which would leave Xbox and Switch as the outstanding modern platforms. Square Enix hasn’t brought any of its modern Final Fantasy titles to Nintendo’s hybrid console, making Xbox a likely candidate.

Square Enix announced last month that it would be shifting to an “aggressive” multiplatform strategy. For any future FF16-related announcements, stick with us here on Shacknews.