Square Enix announces shift to 'aggressive' multiplatform strategy

Square Enix wants to bring its major franchises to Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC.
Donovan Erskine
Square Enix
Square Enix’s Consolidated Financial Report for the fiscal year 2024 not only brought details about the video game company’s recent financial performance, but also its plans for the future. In outlining changes to its business strategy, Square Enix announced that it’ll emphasize multiplatform releases with future titles.

Square Enix revealed its plans in the Management Strategy section of its financial report for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2024. The Final Fantasy developer indicates a desire to release its games on more platforms across consoles and PC.

Most recently, Square Enix released Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth exclusively for the PS5. Its predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, was eventually ported to PC but never made its way to Xbox or Nintendo Switch. There’s still one more game to go in that trilogy, so it’ll be interesting to see if Square Enix has a different release strategy when the time comes.

Among Square Enix’s other major franchises are Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts. Stick with Shacknews for the latest Square Enix updates and all the news where gaming and business intersect.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

