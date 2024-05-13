Square Enix announces shift to 'aggressive' multiplatform strategy Square Enix wants to bring its major franchises to Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC.

Square Enix’s Consolidated Financial Report for the fiscal year 2024 not only brought details about the video game company’s recent financial performance, but also its plans for the future. In outlining changes to its business strategy, Square Enix announced that it’ll emphasize multiplatform releases with future titles.

Square Enix revealed its plans in the Management Strategy section of its financial report for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2024. The Final Fantasy developer indicates a desire to release its games on more platforms across consoles and PC.

For HD titles, the Group will aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs. Especially, in regards to major franchises and AAA titles including catalog titles, it will build an environment where more customers can enjoy our titles.

Source: Square Enix

Most recently, Square Enix released Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth exclusively for the PS5. Its predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, was eventually ported to PC but never made its way to Xbox or Nintendo Switch. There’s still one more game to go in that trilogy, so it’ll be interesting to see if Square Enix has a different release strategy when the time comes.

Among Square Enix's other major franchises are Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts.