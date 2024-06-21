Weekend Console Download Deals for Jun. 21: Metroid lives

For those who missed one of the big gaming news stories of the week, Metroid Prime 4 does indeed live! With that good news out in the universe, it's a good time to catch up on Samus' past adventures. That means jumping into Metroid Dread or diving into Metroid Prime Remastered.
Elsewhere, PlayStation has some big deals for the mid-year, which includes big discounts for Final Fantasy 16, Horizon Forbidden West, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and many more. And over at Xbox, the Deals Unlocked sale has concluded, but the Publisher Spotlight Series has some strong titles from Konami and Ubisoft.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mid-Year Deals
- Final Fantasy 16 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West - $29.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $45.49 (35% off)
- Sea of Thieves Premium Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (30% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- MLB The Show 24 MVP Edition - $54.39 (36% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Persona Collection - $49.49 (45% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- LIVE A LIVE - $24.99 (50% off)
- Cocoon - $14.99 (40% off)
- Jusant - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $12.49 (50% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero - $11.99 (60% off)
- Subnautica - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $20.99 (70% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Mid-Year Deals.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- PS Plus Exclusive Discounts (These discounts are only for PlayStation Plus members)
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (20% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $47.99 (20% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $29.39 (58% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition - $59.39 (34% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - $19.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $2.99 (90% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation PS Plus Exclusive Discounts Sale.
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tunic - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle - $11.20 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.95 (67% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $29.99 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Skull & Bones Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Venba - $11.24 (25% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $14.99 (40% off)
- El Paso, Elsewhere - $14.99 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
- School's Out Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $47.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - $20.09 (33% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $29.40 (58% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $6.99 (65% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox School's Out Sale.
- Minecraft Anniversary Sale
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
Nintendo Switch
- Metroid Dread - $41.99 (30% off)
- Metroid Prime Remastered - $33.99 (15% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $7.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 6/26)
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $13.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (55% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch + Monopoly Madness - $14.99 (70% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $7.49 (75% off)
- indie.io Publisher Sale
- Dream Tactics - $14.39 (20% off)
- Mail Time - $13.99 (30% off)
- 9 Years of Shadows - $13.99 (30% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager - $11.99 (40% off)
- Coromon - $9.99 (50% off)
- To The Rescue! - $1.99 (90% off)
- Dark Deity - $6.24 (75% off)
- Tyrant's Blessing - $1.99 (90% off)
- Airborne Kingdom - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dreamscaper - $6.24 (75% off)
- Monster Tribe - $15.99 (20% off)
- Monster Outbreak - $11.99 (20% off)
- Godstrike - $1.99 (86% off)
- Mars Ease - $1.99 (90% off)
- One More Island - $1.99 (90% off)
- Neon Blight - $1.99 (90% off)
- Hello Goodboy - $1.99 (86% off)
- Clouzy! - $1.99 (86% off)
- Anuchard - $1.99 (86% off)
- City of Beats - $1.99 (90% off)
- Terracotta - $1.99 (90% off)
- Funtasia - $1.99 (86% off)
- Monorail Stories - $1.99 (86% off)
- Jetboard Joust - $1.99 (80% off)
- Ruin Raiders - $1.99 (90% off)
- Capcom Summer Sale
- Mega Man Battle Network Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimush: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Untold Tales Publisher Sale
- Blazing Beaks - $1.99 (86% off)
- The Hong Kong Massacre - $1.99 (90% off)
- Tools Up! - $1.99 (90% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Metamorphosis - $1.99 (92% off)
- Everdream Valley - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Nintendo Untold Tales Publisher Sale.
- WB Games Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- NIS America BLAST FROM THE PAST Sale
- Disgaea 1 Complete - $17.49 (65% off)
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ - $17.49 (65% off)
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief - $14.99 (62% off)
- Langrisser 1+2 - $17.49 (65% off)
- More from the Nintendo NIS America BLAST FROM THE PAST Sale
- Shovel Knight 10th Anniversary Sale
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Dig - $12.49 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon + DLC - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $9.99 (50% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - $37.49 (25% off)
- Inkulinati - $18.74 (25% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $10.49 (30% off)
- Cozy Grove + New Neighbears Bundle - $12.24 (41% off)
- Berserk Boy - $15.00 (25% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $17.54 (35% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $6.99 (65% off)
- Skater XL - $29.99 (25% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Jun. 21: Metroid lives