League of Legends gets new Swarm PvE event in July The event will run from July to August and coincide with a variety of new Anima Squad skins for League of Legends characters in the main game.

Today, Riot Games announced another facet of its summer plans for League of Legends. The game is getting a big summer event that will see a new PvE gameplay mode come into play. It’s called Swarm and players will be able to enjoy it from July to August, not to mention check out new and returning Anima Squad skins that will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Riot Games announced the details of Anima Squad’s return and the new Swarm PvE mode in a press release this week, as well as in a new trailer. Starting on July 17 and running until August 19, players will be able to take part in a new Swarm PvE game mode. Up to four players will be able to join up and take on the role of the Anima Squad members to take on a bullet hell swarm of enemies and fight Primordial boss Champions. By surviving and defeating foes, players will unlock upgrades and abilities, as well as new Anima Squad members to help in the fight.

Anima Squad reporting for duty🫡 pic.twitter.com/LG6jBLIrhy — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 21, 2024

In addition to the Swarm mode, this Anima Squad event will see a number of returning skins for League of Legends Champions, as well as new ones joining the collection for sale throughout the event. They are as follows:

Normal skins

Battle Bat Xayah

Battle Bear Illaoi

Battle Bunny Aurora

Battle Lion Leona

Battle Wolf Yasuo

Cyber Cat Yuumi

Primordian Bel'Veth

Primordian Briar

Primordian Rek'Sai

Legendary

Battle Dove Seraphine

Primordian Aatrox

Presitge

Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi

Prestige Battle Lion Leona

Mythic Variant

Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune

With the event set to kick off in July, stay tuned for more League of Legends updates as they drop. You can also check out the reveal of the new Aurora Champion as well.