League of Legends reveals the mage Aurora as its next Champion Aurora is a half-bunny witch with an ability to see the real and spirit worlds and interact with them both to fuel her magic abilities.

Riot Games has officially unveiled the latest champion coming to it’s roster. It’s Aurora, the Witch Between Worlds. She’s a bunny-like spellcaster that uses the power of the spirit world to hit her enemies with spiritual magic before disappearing or slipping away with a variety of movement tools. She’s looking rather versatile and will be coming to League of Legends Patch 14.14 this coming July.

Riot Games fully revealed Aurora and her abilities on the League of Legends website this week. She’s looking like she’ll join the mid-lane casters, but could possibly be viable in a support or jungle role as well. Her abilities are mostly set on doing magic damage, but she is also capable to gaining movement speed and turning invisible when she needs to slip away or ambush another foe.

Aurora's ultimate lets her create a field of spirit energy where she can keep her opponents locked down and attack them rapidly with her mobility and magic.

Source: Riot Games

Here's the full rundown of Aurora’s abilities:

Passive - Spirit Abjuration: If Aurora damages an enemy 3 times with her spells and attacks, she will deal magic damage and exorcise a spirit to her, entering Spirit Mode and gaining movement speed and empowering her healing for 3 seconds.

For every additional spirit following Aurora, the bonuses from Spirit Mode are increased by 5%.

Q - Twofold Hex: Fire a blast of cursed energy in a direction, dealing magic damage to enemies hit and marking them with spirit energy.

Recast: End the curse, drawing back the spirit energy to herself, dealing magic dealing to enemies passed through.

W - Across the Veil: Hop in a direction. Upon landing, enter the spirit realm, becoming Invisible and entering Spirit Mode for several seconds. Takedowns on enemy champions reset the cooldown of this ability.

E - The Weirding: Send out a blast of spirit magic dealing magic damage in an area and slowing them. Aurora will hop backwards slightly on cast.

R - Between Worlds: Send out a pulse of spirit energy that deals magic damage and slows enemies. The area merges with the spirit realm, granting Aurora an empowered spirit mode, and allowing her to travel from one end of the area to the other. Enemies who try to cross the threshold will take magic damage, be slowed, and be pushed back toward the center of the area.

And there you have it. According to League of Legends patch release schedule, Aurora should be coming when Patch 14.14 drops on July 17, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates as they drop on the League of Legends topic here at Shacknews.