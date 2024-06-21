Apple Intelligence won't come to EU in 2024 due to Digital Markets Act Apple Intelligence and iPhone Mirroring won't come to devices in the EU.

Earlier this month, Apple announced a suite of AI features coming to its products this year. This includes a revamped (and AI-powered) Siri, generative emojis, and the ability to mirror your iPhone screen to your Mac. However, none of these features will be coming to the EU as a results of the Digital Markets Act, Apple has announced.

Apple revealed today that it won’t bring its array of new AI features to devices in the EU, CNBC reported. This comes due to concerns about regulation in the related countries. The Digital Markets Act was passed in 2023 and aims to promote fairness and reduce monopolistic practices in the digital economy.



Source: Apple

Apple explained that “the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security.” All hope is not lost for EU users looking to take advantage of the new features, as Apple shared that it’s working with the EU in hopes of finding a potential solution.

As things currently stand, Apple Intelligence and its family of features won't be present in the EU when they ship later this year.