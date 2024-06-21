Weekend PC Download Deals for Jun. 21: Summer sales from GOG.com and Blizzard

Summer sale season is beginning to heat up as we head into July. It's starting this week with summer sales from GOG.com and Battle.net. Whether you're looking for DRM-free copies of games like Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster and South Park: Snow Day or the latest from Call of Duty, there's a summer sale for you right now.
Over on Steam, a few publishers are throwing some sales around. The one to watch is Bandai Namco, which is offering a first-time discount on Sand Land. Plus, the Humble Store is offering a School's Out Sale with dozens of major titles at a good discount. Lastly, the Epic Games Store is continuing its Epic Savings Sale for another week.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Summer Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Warcraft 3: Reforged - $14.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.98 (40% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Summer Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Freshly Frosted - FREE until 6/27
- MythForce - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/10)
- Bramble: The Mountain King - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- Deceive Inc. - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/21)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- Sonic Frontiers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Call of the Wild: The Angler Gold Fishing Bundle - $32.49 (35% off)
- Epic Savings
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (30% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fae Farm - $26.79 (33% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $14.99 (40% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $11.24 (25% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deux Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Savings Sale.
Fanatical
Pay $29.99 to get Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Deluxe Kits for all four. These activate on Steam.
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $22.98 (20% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $16.79 (58% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $11.39 (62% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.04 (80% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.04 (80% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $8.19 (80% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $32.47 (32% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $22.14 (63% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.95 (40% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.95 (33% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $15.99 (68% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.95 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $14.40 (64% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $16.00 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (90% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $20.99 (48% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
GamesPlanet
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $24.99 (64% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $37.99 (46% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- Mad Max [Steam] - $2.59 (87% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005) - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/10)
- Call of Juarez - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/24)
- South Park: Snow Day - $17.81 (34% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $32.49 (35% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $24.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Gunbrella - $8.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Gargoyles Remastered - $10.49 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortality - $11.99 (40% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $13.19 (67% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $13.00 (60% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Chorus - $4.99 (80% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $4.49 (85% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Medium - $24.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $13.19 (67% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $5.99 (70% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $7.99 (80% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $9.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $12.39 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Alpha Protocol - $15.99 (20% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- NORCO - $7.49 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $6.00 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $6.99 (72% off)
- Stellaris: New Player Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $1.18 (83% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $1.18 (83% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.25 (86% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 6,000 deals to be found during the GOG.com Summer Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JUNE15 to get 15% off of a regularly retail priced game. Restrictions apply.
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece [Steam] - $68.99 (31% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $37.43 (38% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City [Steam] - $12.79 (36% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $12.48 (69% off)
- GTFO [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.12 (84% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.12 (84% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Risk of Rain 2, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign, Lego 2K Drive Awesome Edition, Miasma Chronicles, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, A Guidebook of Babel, and Empyrion: Galactic Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 to get GORN, Tentacular, The Talos Principle VR, Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE, Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter, Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter, and Black'hood VR. These activate on Steam and required a VR headset.
Pay $10 or more to get Grindstone and Bread & Fred. Pay $15 or more to also receive Soulslinger: Envoy of Death and Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries. Pay $25 or more to also receive Revivial: Recolonization, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, and High on Life. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more to get Kill It With Fire, Hello Neighbor, Nitro Kid, Party Hard 2, Streets of Rogue, and Graveyard Keeper. Pay $10 or more to also receive Tinykin, Not For Broadcast, and Graveyard Keeper's Stranger Sins DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive Hello Neighbor 2, Cartel Tycoon, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, and the Not For Broadcast Live & Spooky and Bits of Your Life DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Ship of Fools, Lost in Play, En Garde, Deliver Us Mars, and The Entropy Centre. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gloomwood and American Arcadia. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Never Alone (w/Foxtales DLC). Pay $10 or more to also receive Lake, Beyond Blue, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Before We Leave, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, and Carto. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party, LOL Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL, and My Friend Peppa Pig. Pay $10 or more to also receive DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure, Rainbow High: Runway Rush, Peppa Pig: World Adventures, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, and Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion. These activate on Steam.
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece [Steam] - $68.99 (31% off)
- School's Out Sale
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Payday 3 Gold Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tunic [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 [Steam] - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's School's Out Sale.
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
New subscribers to Ubisoft+ will save on four months with a yearly membership. Visit the Ubisoft+ page to learn more. Only for a limited time!
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
Steam
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece - $68.99 (31% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month (Must claim before 7/1 @ 10AM PT)
- Bandai Namco Summer Sale
- Sand Land - $39.59 (34% off)
- Park Beyond - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tales of Arise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $9.59 (84% off)
- Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $11.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Sale.
- Dragon Age Franchise Sale
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $2.99 (90% off)
- Dragon Age 2 Ultimate Edition - $2.99 (90% off)
- Games Baked in Germany
- Everspace 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - $29.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed - $13.19 (67% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $5.99 (70% off)
- Tropico 6 - $15.90 (72% off)
- Lost Ember - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Games Baked in Germany Sale.
- Xbox Games Showcase
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Grounded - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Gears Tactics -
- Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition - $23.93 (35% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Games Showcase Sale.
- 505 Games Summer Sale
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - $37.49 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stray Blade - $13.99 (60% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $23.83 (40% off)
- More from the Steam 505 Games Summer Sale.
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/24)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Teardown - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $5.99 (90% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $29.99 (40% off)
- GTFO - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $8.24 (67% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
