Weekend PC Download Deals for Jun. 21: Summer sales from GOG.com and Blizzard

Summer sale season is beginning to heat up as we head into July. It's starting this week with summer sales from GOG.com and Battle.net. Whether you're looking for DRM-free copies of games like Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster and South Park: Snow Day or the latest from Call of Duty, there's a summer sale for you right now.

Over on Steam, a few publishers are throwing some sales around. The one to watch is Bandai Namco, which is offering a first-time discount on Sand Land. Plus, the Humble Store is offering a School's Out Sale with dozens of major titles at a good discount. Lastly, the Epic Games Store is continuing its Epic Savings Sale for another week.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $29.99 to get Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Deluxe Kits for all four. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Pay $10 to get GORN, Tentacular, The Talos Principle VR, Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE, Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter, Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter, and Black'hood VR. These activate on Steam and required a VR headset.

Pay $10 or more to get Grindstone and Bread & Fred. Pay $15 or more to also receive Soulslinger: Envoy of Death and Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries. Pay $25 or more to also receive Revivial: Recolonization, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, and High on Life. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more to get Kill It With Fire, Hello Neighbor, Nitro Kid, Party Hard 2, Streets of Rogue, and Graveyard Keeper. Pay $10 or more to also receive Tinykin, Not For Broadcast, and Graveyard Keeper's Stranger Sins DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive Hello Neighbor 2, Cartel Tycoon, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, and the Not For Broadcast Live & Spooky and Bits of Your Life DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Ship of Fools, Lost in Play, En Garde, Deliver Us Mars, and The Entropy Centre. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gloomwood and American Arcadia. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get Never Alone (w/Foxtales DLC). Pay $10 or more to also receive Lake, Beyond Blue, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Before We Leave, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, and Carto. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party, LOL Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL, and My Friend Peppa Pig. Pay $10 or more to also receive DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure, Rainbow High: Runway Rush, Peppa Pig: World Adventures, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, and Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

