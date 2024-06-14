Evening Reading - June 14, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. With so much going down today, there isn't too much time for more news, memes, and entertainment. Nonetheless, this is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In addition to today's bigger Shovel Knight news, we got trailers for the final updates for the current Shovel Knight spin-offs, as well as an update for Mina the Hollower.

Take a closer look at Feudal Japan in the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Playtonic is here to answer some questions about the upcoming Yooka-Replaylee.

Dawntrail is upon us in Final Fantasy 14 Online.

And dive into Fallen Aces: Episode 1, available now on Steam Early Access.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

What a load of bull

It's officially a bad NBA Finals when ESPN has Kendrick Perkins riding a bull pic.twitter.com/mvefWUhYcM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 14, 2024

Inside the NBA this isn't.

D'oh!

The lesson is "Never try."

He's dead, Jim

Cozy covered this better than I could.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Speaking of Yooka-Laylee, we don't see a lot of it on the Hotfix, so sure, let's check it out!

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the of attack collision in a game like Super Smash Bros.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Shaq's already looking for new gigs. Even he thinks Inside the NBA isn't long for this world.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Well, it's been fun, Ricochet! See you wherever you end up.

Tonight in video game music

To keep the theme of Shovel Knight's 10th annviersary going, go enjoy Jake Kaufman's soundtrack.

