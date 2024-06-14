Evening Reading - June 14, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. With so much going down today, there isn't too much time for more news, memes, and entertainment. Nonetheless, this is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
- Shack Together 019 - SGF Recap, Xbox Showcase, AC Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws, WWDC feat. Ozzie Mejia
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P wireless headset review: S-tier portable audio
- Microsoft reels in Recall preview to Windows Insider Program
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure 'will respect both endings' to original game
- Warcraft general manager John Hight exits Blizzard after nearly 13 years
- Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX is the 'definitive version' of Yacht Club's 2014 hit
- Shovel Knight mainline sequel in development
- Shack Chat: What do you want to see at the June 2024 Nintendo Direct?
- Weekend Console Download Deals for June 14: Second chance summer deals
- Weekend PC Download Deals for June 14: Kingdom Hearts comes to Steam
In addition to today's bigger Shovel Knight news, we got trailers for the final updates for the current Shovel Knight spin-offs, as well as an update for Mina the Hollower.
Take a closer look at Feudal Japan in the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Playtonic is here to answer some questions about the upcoming Yooka-Replaylee.
Dawntrail is upon us in Final Fantasy 14 Online.
And dive into Fallen Aces: Episode 1, available now on Steam Early Access.
What a load of bull
It's officially a bad NBA Finals when ESPN has Kendrick Perkins riding a bull pic.twitter.com/mvefWUhYcM— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 14, 2024
Inside the NBA this isn't.
D'oh!
June 14, 2024
The lesson is "Never try."
He's dead, Jim
CUT THE FEED pic.twitter.com/dGHKHLd0k4— Cozy (@ACozyGamer) June 13, 2024
Cozy covered this better than I could.
Nothing but the Hotfix
Speaking of Yooka-Laylee, we don't see a lot of it on the Hotfix, so sure, let's check it out!
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the of attack collision in a game like Super Smash Bros.
This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)
Shaq's already looking for new gigs. Even he thinks Inside the NBA isn't long for this world.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Well, it's been fun, Ricochet! See you wherever you end up.
Tonight in video game music
To keep the theme of Shovel Knight's 10th annviersary going, go enjoy Jake Kaufman's soundtrack.
