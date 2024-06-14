Weekend Console Download Deals for June 14: Second chance summer deals

There aren't a lot of new deals this week across all three console makers. However, that serves as a reminder that the big sales from last week were pretty substantial and there's still one more week to take advantage of them. Whether it's Nintendo's Mega Extreme Fun Sale, PlayStation's Days of Play Sale, or Xbox's Deals Unlocked, there's something for everybody.
Plus, be sure to find double discounts for PlayStation Plus users on certain deluxe titles. And, of course, today is a celebration of Yacht Club Games and Shovel Knight's 10th anniversary, so find all of the Shovel Knight games at a nice discount over on the Nintendo eShop.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Summer Game Fest
- Sea of Thieves - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $14.99 (25% off)
- Pacific Drive - $23.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $43.99 (60% off)
- High On Life - $29.99 (25% off)
- Exoprimal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $19.99 (50% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - $25.99 (35% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Summer Game Fest Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- PS Plus Exclusive Discounts (These discounts are only for PlayStation Plus members)
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (20% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $47.99 (20% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $29.39 (58% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition - $59.39 (34% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - $19.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $2.99 (90% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation PS Plus Exclusive Discounts Sale.
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tunic - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - $39.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $8.00 (75% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $10.00 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Deals Unlocked
- Starfield - $46.89 (33% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $52.49 (25% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $14.99 (25% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $10.49 (85% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $55.24 (35% off)
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $27.99 (60% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull & Bones Premium Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P - $41.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Payday 3 Gold Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Exoprimal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $38.49 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $10.49 (85% off)
- NHL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA Sports WRC - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $14.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $10.49 (85% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $20.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts - $20.99 (70% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $27.49 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $24.49 (65% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Park Beyond - $12.49 (75% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $17.99 (70% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $9.89 (67% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Grounded - $27.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row Gold Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $14.99 (75% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- The Quarry - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $49.49 (67% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (90% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $15.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $13.99 (65% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Meet Your Maker - $13.99 (30% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $2.99 (90% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ultimate Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - $14.99 (70% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale.
- Minecraft Anniversary Sale
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
Nintendo Switch
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $14.99 (25% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Open Roads - $14.99 (25% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $44.99 (25% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- MLB The Show 24 MVP Edition - $56.94 (33% off)
- Mega Extreme Fun Sale
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 (25% off)
- Splatoon 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99 (33% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $39.99 (33% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $41.99 (30% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie - $7.49 (75% off)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - $41.99 (30% off)
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp - $41.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fire Emblem Engage - $41.99 (30% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.89 (67% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Bayonetta 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.39 (84% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Disney Illusion Island - $27.99 (30% off)
- Sea of Stars - $26.24 (25% off)
- Astral Chain - $41.99 (30% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $31.99 (20% off)
- LIVE A LIVE - $34.99 (30% off)
- Persona Collection - $49.49 (45% off)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - $41.99 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore - $41.99 (30% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Amigo - $15.99 (60% off)
- DAEMON X MACHINA - $41.99 (30% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- Good Job! - $13.99 (30% off)
- Super Bomberman R 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido - $34.99 (30% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - $7.99 (80% off)
- Fae Farm - $41.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition Ultimate Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- Fashion Dreamer - $34.99 (30% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrille and the Millionaires Conspiracy - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023) - $39.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $11.99 (60% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- WB Games Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- WB Games Heroes Sale
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (40% off)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Activision Blizzard June Sale
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle - $26.24 (65% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Bethesda Mid-Year Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- DOOM - $7.99 (80% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Franchise Sale
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $9.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Dig - $12.49 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon + DLC - $9.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - $20.09 (33% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.74 (33% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Axiom Verge 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $7.47 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Berserk Boy - $15.00 (25% off)
- SteamWorld Build - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $17.54 (35% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $6.99 (65% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $14.99 (70% off)
- Kaiju Wars - $8.99 (55% off)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection - $10.49 (65% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
