Weekend Console Download Deals for June 14: Second chance summer deals

There aren't a lot of new deals this week across all three console makers. However, that serves as a reminder that the big sales from last week were pretty substantial and there's still one more week to take advantage of them. Whether it's Nintendo's Mega Extreme Fun Sale, PlayStation's Days of Play Sale, or Xbox's Deals Unlocked, there's something for everybody.

Plus, be sure to find double discounts for PlayStation Plus users on certain deluxe titles. And, of course, today is a celebration of Yacht Club Games and Shovel Knight's 10th anniversary, so find all of the Shovel Knight games at a nice discount over on the Nintendo eShop.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

