Weekend PC Download Deals for June 14: Kingdom Hearts comes to Steam

In Kingdom Hearts, you learn that your friends are your power. We've carried this with us for more than 20 years. Now Steam users can follow Sora's long journey with the full (well… almost, but that's another story) Kingdom Hearts saga. Not only is it on Steam, but it's also here at a substantial discount. Save a few bucks when diving in and learn why friendship is magic.
Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store is kicking off a new Epic Savings Sale, the Humble Store is getting into jump scares, GOG.com has some big summer deals, and the Ubisoft Store is still holding its big Ubisoft Forward sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Redout 2 - FREE until 6/20
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2nd Anniversary Bundle - $32.99 (50% off)
- Epic Savings
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (30% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fae Farm - $26.79 (33% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $14.99 (40% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $11.24 (25% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deux Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Savings Sale.
Fanatical
Pay $29.99 to get Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Deluxe Kits for all four. These activate on Steam.
Pay $19.99 to get Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Ultra Street Fighter 4, and both volumes of Capcom Stadium Arcadium. These activate on Steam.
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $16.79 (58% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $11.39 (62% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.04 (80% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.04 (80% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $8.19 (80% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.95 (40% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.95 (33% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.95 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2024) [Steam] - $25.90 (63% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $24.37 (51% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $32.35 (50% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $7.64 (55% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $11.25 (77% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 [Steam] - $3.00 (95% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Mad Max - $3.00 (85% off)
GamesPlanet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $15.99 (68% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- The Crew Motorfest [Ubisoft] - $31.99 (54% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (77% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $9.50 (76% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition [Steam] - $33.99 (72% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.49 (63% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 [Steam] - $5.75 (77% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005) - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/10)
- The Elder Scrolls Bundle - $26.30 (73% off)
- The Thaumaturge - $26.24 (25% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JUNE15 to get 15% off of a regularly retail priced game. Restrictions apply.
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $27.83 (30% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece [Steam] - $68.99 (31% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection (2024) [Steam] - $22.02 (69% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway [Steam] - $17.22 (43% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $44.36 (26% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $13.05 (78% off)
- NBA 2K24 [Steam] - $8.35 (86% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $20.88 (65% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.44 (83% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $16.85 (89% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Risk of Rain 2, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign, Lego 2K Drive Awesome Edition, Miasma Chronicles, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, A Guidebook of Babel, and Empyrion: Galactic Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more to get Ship of Fools, Lost in Play, En Garde, Deliver Us Mars, and The Entropy Centre. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gloomwood and American Arcadia. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Grindstone and Bread & Fred. Pay $15 or more to also receive Soulslinger: Envoy of Death and Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries. Pay $25 or more to also receive Revivial: Recolonization, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, and High on Life. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more to get Kill It With Fire, Hello Neighbor, Nitro Kid, Party Hard 2, Streets of Rogue, and Graveyard Keeper. Pay $10 or more to also receive Tinykin, Not For Broadcast, and Graveyard Keeper's Stranger Sins DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive Hello Neighbor 2, Cartel Tycoon, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, and the Not For Broadcast Live & Spooky and Bits of Your Life DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party, LOL Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL, and My Friend Peppa Pig. Pay $10 or more to also receive DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure, Rainbow High: Runway Rush, Peppa Pig: World Adventures, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, and Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Never Alone (w/Foxtales DLC). Pay $10 or more to also receive Lake, Beyond Blue, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Before We Leave, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, and Carto. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Heaven Will Be Mine, The World Next Door, and No Longer Home. Pay $11 or more to also receive Arcadia Fallen and Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly. Pay $15 or more to also receive Monster Prom 2 + Camp Forever DLC and Lakeburg Legacies. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wylde Flowers. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Epic Chef, Cafe Owner Simulator, Diner Bros, and PlateUp. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sugar Shack, One-armed cook: Gourmet Upgrade, Chef: Full Menu Bundle, and Cooking Simulator (w/Shelter DLC). These activate on Steam.
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece [Steam] - $68.99 (31% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam/Epic] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Jump Scare June
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Signalis [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Jump Scare June Sale.
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
Get an extra 20% off of your purchase with the coupon code UBISOFT20 during the Ubisoft Forward Sale. Restrictions apply.
New subscribers to Ubisoft+ will save on four months with a yearly membership. Visit the Ubisoft+ page to learn more. Only for a limited time!
- Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $29.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Riders Republic - $10.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ubisoft Forward Sale.
Steam
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece - $68.99 (31% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $47.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month (Must claim before 7/1 @ 10AM PT)
- Splodey - $9.74 (35% off)
- Xbox Games Showcase
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Grounded - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition - $23.93 (35% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Games Showcase Sale.
- Capcom Mid-Year Deals
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $39.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Exoprimal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Mega Man Cyber World Pack - $41.22 (63% off)
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Mid-Year Sale.
- 505 Games Summer Sale
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - $37.49 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stray Blade - $13.99 (60% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $23.83 (40% off)
- More from the Steam 505 Games Summer Sale.
- Hell Let Loose - $29.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/16)
- GTFO - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/16)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $27.49 (45% off)
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story - $23.99 (20% off)
- News Tower [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $10.49 (30% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars - $19.24 (45% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $2.99 (95% off)
- You Suck at Parking Complete Edition - $1.99 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
