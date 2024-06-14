Weekend PC Download Deals for June 14: Kingdom Hearts comes to Steam

In Kingdom Hearts, you learn that your friends are your power. We've carried this with us for more than 20 years. Now Steam users can follow Sora's long journey with the full (well… almost, but that's another story) Kingdom Hearts saga. Not only is it on Steam, but it's also here at a substantial discount. Save a few bucks when diving in and learn why friendship is magic.

Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store is kicking off a new Epic Savings Sale, the Humble Store is getting into jump scares, GOG.com has some big summer deals, and the Ubisoft Store is still holding its big Ubisoft Forward sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $29.99 to get Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Deluxe Kits for all four. These activate on Steam.

Pay $19.99 to get Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Ultra Street Fighter 4, and both volumes of Capcom Stadium Arcadium. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code JUNE15 to get 15% off of a regularly retail priced game. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Risk of Rain 2, Warhammer 40K: Battlesector, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign, Lego 2K Drive Awesome Edition, Miasma Chronicles, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, A Guidebook of Babel, and Empyrion: Galactic Survival. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Ship of Fools, Lost in Play, En Garde, Deliver Us Mars, and The Entropy Centre. Pay $15 or more to also receive Gloomwood and American Arcadia. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Grindstone and Bread & Fred. Pay $15 or more to also receive Soulslinger: Envoy of Death and Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries. Pay $25 or more to also receive Revivial: Recolonization, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, and High on Life. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more to get Kill It With Fire, Hello Neighbor, Nitro Kid, Party Hard 2, Streets of Rogue, and Graveyard Keeper. Pay $10 or more to also receive Tinykin, Not For Broadcast, and Graveyard Keeper's Stranger Sins DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive Hello Neighbor 2, Cartel Tycoon, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, and the Not For Broadcast Live & Spooky and Bits of Your Life DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party, LOL Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL, and My Friend Peppa Pig. Pay $10 or more to also receive DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure, Rainbow High: Runway Rush, Peppa Pig: World Adventures, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, and Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get Never Alone (w/Foxtales DLC). Pay $10 or more to also receive Lake, Beyond Blue, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Before We Leave, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, and Carto. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Heaven Will Be Mine, The World Next Door, and No Longer Home. Pay $11 or more to also receive Arcadia Fallen and Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly. Pay $15 or more to also receive Monster Prom 2 + Camp Forever DLC and Lakeburg Legacies. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wylde Flowers. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Epic Chef, Cafe Owner Simulator, Diner Bros, and PlateUp. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sugar Shack, One-armed cook: Gourmet Upgrade, Chef: Full Menu Bundle, and Cooking Simulator (w/Shelter DLC). These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Get an extra 20% off of your purchase with the coupon code UBISOFT20 during the Ubisoft Forward Sale. Restrictions apply.

New subscribers to Ubisoft+ will save on four months with a yearly membership. Visit the Ubisoft+ page to learn more. Only for a limited time!

Steam

