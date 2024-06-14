Shack Chat: What do you want to see at the June 2024 Nintendo Direct?

This year’s summer of gaming reveals and showcases is finally underway with a lot of great stuff shown so far at Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Games Showcase, Wholesome Direct, and more, but one that we haven’t seen yet is whatever Nintendo has for us. It’s almost certain at this point that a June 2024 Nintendo Direct is on the way, and with it we’ll hear about what the Big N has planned for the back end of 2024 and beyond. With that in mind, the Shacknews Staff shared what they hope to see from Nintendo’s summer showcase here.

Question: What do you want to see at the June 2024 Nintendo Direct?

Star Fox… ANYTHING! - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Barrel Roll Doer



Source: Nintendo

I hate the idea that we're going to go an entire console generation without a Star Fox game, especially one that's lasted as long as the Switch's. I've had the itch for Star Fox going all the way back to the Star Fox missions that were featured in Ubisoft's Starlink: Battle for Atlas. That we still haven't gotten a dedicated Star Fox game is sad to me. I refuse to believe that Star Fox Zero did that level of irreparable damage to this franchise.

We're at the bitter end of the Switch's life cycle. Give me one new Star Fox adventure. I'll take anything, even Star Fox Adventures! I'll even take like the 50th remake of Star Fox 64! Just give me something!

Kid Icarus 2.5D Platformer - TJ Denzer, Senior Fledgling Angel



Source: Nintendo

Kid Icarus: Uprising is one of my favorite 3DS games of all time, and I’ve always thought that the only reason we haven’t gotten a Switch port of it was because it had ridiculous controls. Even so, we’ve seen a lot of Nintendo IP get amazingly good 2.5D iterations in the last year. Kirby has been going buckwild, Metroid Dread was amazing, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder was one of the best games of 2023.

With that in mind, I’d love to see a 2.5D Kid Icarus adventure. It could even be the original game’s journey pumped up into a new look with fun new mechanics and gimmicks to go with the classic quest to collect the Three Sacred Treasures and defeat Medusa. If it’s handled by Nintendo itself or maybe Masahiro Sakurai, that’d be awesome, but if MercurySteam handled it like they did with Metroid Dread, I’d also be thrilled. Just let me explore another adventure with Pit and Palutena.

F-Zero X-style Death Race Mode for F-Zero 99 - Asif Khan, Shacknews CEO/EIC/EIEIO

The F-Zero 99 devs have addressed most of the negatives I listed in my review last year, but the one last wish I have for this live-service game is the addition of a Death Race Mode in the style of F-Zero X. A straight line, infinite loop with no time limit. Last racer standing wins. Nintendo has really been supporting this title, and a Death Race Mode would be the icing on the cake for many F-Zero 99 fans.

Ocarina of Time on Switch - Sam Chandler, N64 Enjoyer

I will forever have a soft spot in my heart for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. I loved it on the Nintendo 64 and I loved it all over again on the 3DS. And yet, I’ve still got more love to give. I think it’s time Nintendo tapped its remaster team on the shoulder and pointed them at Ocarina of Time and brought it to the Switch. Please and thank you.

Mario Baseball - Donovan Erskine, Likes scary movies



Source: Nintendo

With this being the final year of the Switch, there’s just one more major Mario sports game for Nintendo to cross off the list: Baseball! The Mario sports games have admittedly been hit-or-miss in the Switch era, but I’d like to see them take a crack at baseball regardless. Giving me one last 7/10 Mario sports game to bid the Switch farewell!

Mario Sports, Pokemon, and more - Steve Tyminski, Stevetendo show host



Source: Nintendo

What do I want to see at the Nintendo Direct this June? It’s that time of the year when we as fans get to speculate on presentations, no matter how crazy an idea it may be. I would love to see Pokemon games finally get added to the Nintendo Switch Online service. It would make playing those games so much easier as the online service has done with many older games. I ask for this every year, but I really want to see a Mario hockey or football game. Mario is the king of sport spinoff games, but hockey and football are two areas the plumber hasn’t jumped into yet.

Knowing Nintendo, they will probably share some details about the Legend of Zelda movie such as its deep into development or an actor being part of the cast. Speaking of Zelda, I think I’m in the minority when I’d rather see the likes of the Oracle games get remastered instead of having Twilight Princess/Wind Waker on Switch. An interesting idea would be A Link Between Worlds getting an upgrade from the 3DS version and becoming playable on Switch. Finally, I want an announcement so out of right field that no one saw it coming like Metroid Prime 4 or a brand-new Banjo-Kazooie game. There you have it, just some of my wants for the June Nintendo Direct whenever it may be. I couldn’t just go with just one, but the Stevetendo show host has to give more than one thought on Nintendo!

That covers our wants for the June 2024 Nitnendo Direct. What are your predictions and wishlists? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!