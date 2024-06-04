Evening Reading - June 4, 2024

Hello, hello, Shackers. Welcome to the month of many game reveals that is June! There is so much on the way as we prepare our own showcase and ready up for the bevy of gaming showcases along the way, including Summer Game Fest. We have exciting content of our own we’ll be able to share soon enough and we hope you’ll come along for the ride, but for now, it’s time to close down another fine day of posting with our latest Evening Reading. Please, enjoy.

Destiny 2: The Final Waiting List Queue

Guardians all over the world right now😂 pic.twitter.com/thiQfWv1P1 — Artdeck (@ArtDeckNL) June 4, 2024

Seems like Day One for The Final Shape got off to a bit of a rocky start. Have you gotten in?

Liquid living la vida

Yeah, sure, he dies, but let the man bust some moves.

Guh-Ha

This is the best version of Take on Me I’ve ever seen. Wish we had the whole video like this.

Ya gotta have the Atomic Breath

My first reaction to seeing Godzilla Minus One’s atomic breath scene. You know which one pic.twitter.com/BjAkqigsNo — BasedSpaceGoji (@Based_SpaceGoji) June 4, 2024

Every time Godzilla uses it, it’s one of the most devastating things in the entire films, yet we get so hyped when we see it in the trailers.

Look Around You

If you don’t go out and look around sometime, you’ll never know about all of the cool events happening in your neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/Lbf3xAOUen — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) June 4, 2024

No seriously, look carefully around you and don’t step in it or you might slip.

Ganon in Hades

The crossover art some folks have been doing for Hades 2 has been absolutely incredible. This one’s no exception.

Slayer is a thief in the night

Yeah if you got RISC and ur DP gets baited its game over



the reason i did 2s into p dandy is because, 2S 2HS into P dandy > pile bunker doesn't wall splat in the end#GGST_SL pic.twitter.com/4m3L4OyELk — Twis | Slash (@SlashoSlash) June 4, 2024

Stealing hearts and stealing rounds. He’s the eternal epitome of Dandyism.

Big changes coming to Tekken 8

Tekken 8 next update is confirmed to be a defense patch that focuses on addressing Throws, Heat Burst, Heat Dash, & more.



This patch will also nerf these characters:

- Victor

- Lili

- King

- Paul

- Yoshimitsu pic.twitter.com/ziLNi5aDGr — Moonsault Slayer (@VolSkimmer) June 4, 2024

A defensive patch is on the way. Aggressive offense taking a nerf? We’ll see. (Also, King players on notice. You deserve the nerfs.)

Meanwhile in Street Fighter 6…

Me, a KOF player watching Street Fighter players malding over grapplers being anything higher than bottom tier pic.twitter.com/onRg0krxst — KPB｜Deezee Kujaku (@Deezee_Kujaku) June 4, 2024

I love that Zangief players are having a field day. I don’t think he’s truly top-tier, but the amount of sheer destruction coming out of the Gief community in Street Fighter 6 is delicious.

