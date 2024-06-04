Evening Reading - June 4, 2024

Hello, hello, Shackers. Welcome to the month of many game reveals that is June! There is so much on the way as we prepare our own showcase and ready up for the bevy of gaming showcases along the way, including Summer Game Fest. We have exciting content of our own we’ll be able to share soon enough and we hope you’ll come along for the ride, but for now, it’s time to close down another fine day of posting with our latest Evening Reading. Please, enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Live-action Like a Dragon: Yakuza series coming to Prime Video
- Marvel Snap June 2024 patch notes bring Infinity Stone balances and Series drops
- Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds expansion brings new adventures & player housing in August
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape slams servers upon release
- Twitch Tier 1 subscription prices are increasing starting in July
- Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.1 patch notes: The Final Shape
- Hades 2 Early Access Patch 2 notes
- Behaviour Interactive to lay off around 95 employees in structural change
- 'A Decade of Shovel Knight' Yacht Club Games Presents showcase set for next week
- Wild Bastards is a sci-fi western FPS with roguelike challenges and cool robot cowboys
- Cat Quest 3 is an adorable open world adventure on the high seas
- Skydance's Behemoth takes the Saints & Sinners team from zombies to giants
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is a challenging quest in a beautiful new land
Destiny 2: The Final Waiting List Queue
Guardians all over the world right now😂 pic.twitter.com/thiQfWv1P1— Artdeck (@ArtDeckNL) June 4, 2024
Seems like Day One for The Final Shape got off to a bit of a rocky start. Have you gotten in?
Liquid living la vida
Good morning.🌞 pic.twitter.com/M4RMjyFNi7— PlayStation Polygons (@PSPolygons) June 3, 2024
Yeah, sure, he dies, but let the man bust some moves.
Guh-Ha
Take On Kazooie 🐦🐻 🧩 #banjokazooie #Animation #meme pic.twitter.com/80fDzapfbL— fhilslife (@FhilsLifeJoe) June 4, 2024
This is the best version of Take on Me I’ve ever seen. Wish we had the whole video like this.
Ya gotta have the Atomic Breath
My first reaction to seeing Godzilla Minus One’s atomic breath scene. You know which one pic.twitter.com/BjAkqigsNo— BasedSpaceGoji (@Based_SpaceGoji) June 4, 2024
Every time Godzilla uses it, it’s one of the most devastating things in the entire films, yet we get so hyped when we see it in the trailers.
Look Around You
If you don’t go out and look around sometime, you’ll never know about all of the cool events happening in your neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/Lbf3xAOUen— Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) June 4, 2024
No seriously, look carefully around you and don’t step in it or you might slip.
Ganon in Hades
Last resort #Hades2 #Zelda pic.twitter.com/IT7n339ymv— Cathiane (@Cathianedraws) June 3, 2024
The crossover art some folks have been doing for Hades 2 has been absolutely incredible. This one’s no exception.
Slayer is a thief in the night
Yeah if you got RISC and ur DP gets baited its game over— Twis | Slash (@SlashoSlash) June 4, 2024
the reason i did 2s into p dandy is because, 2S 2HS into P dandy > pile bunker doesn't wall splat in the end#GGST_SL pic.twitter.com/4m3L4OyELk
Stealing hearts and stealing rounds. He’s the eternal epitome of Dandyism.
Big changes coming to Tekken 8
Tekken 8 next update is confirmed to be a defense patch that focuses on addressing Throws, Heat Burst, Heat Dash, & more.— Moonsault Slayer (@VolSkimmer) June 4, 2024
This patch will also nerf these characters:
- Victor
- Lili
- King
- Paul
- Yoshimitsu pic.twitter.com/ziLNi5aDGr
A defensive patch is on the way. Aggressive offense taking a nerf? We’ll see. (Also, King players on notice. You deserve the nerfs.)
Meanwhile in Street Fighter 6…
Me, a KOF player watching Street Fighter players malding over grapplers being anything higher than bottom tier pic.twitter.com/onRg0krxst— KPB｜Deezee Kujaku (@Deezee_Kujaku) June 4, 2024
I love that Zangief players are having a field day. I don’t think he’s truly top-tier, but the amount of sheer destruction coming out of the Gief community in Street Fighter 6 is delicious.
And there you have it… That’s your Evening Reading for this fine June 4. We hope you’ve enjoyed. We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?
Thanks for stopping by to read our content. Have a good night and enjoy the game reveals later this week!
