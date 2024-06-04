New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - June 4, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Hello, hello, Shackers. Welcome to the month of many game reveals that is June! There is so much on the way as we prepare our own showcase and ready up for the bevy of gaming showcases along the way, including Summer Game Fest. We have exciting content of our own we’ll be able to share soon enough and we hope you’ll come along for the ride, but for now, it’s time to close down another fine day of posting with our latest Evening Reading. Please, enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

Destiny 2: The Final Waiting List Queue

Seems like Day One for The Final Shape got off to a bit of a rocky start. Have you gotten in?

Liquid living la vida

Yeah, sure, he dies, but let the man bust some moves.

Guh-Ha

This is the best version of Take on Me I’ve ever seen. Wish we had the whole video like this.

Ya gotta have the Atomic Breath

Every time Godzilla uses it, it’s one of the most devastating things in the entire films, yet we get so hyped when we see it in the trailers.

Look Around You

No seriously, look carefully around you and don’t step in it or you might slip.

Ganon in Hades

The crossover art some folks have been doing for Hades 2 has been absolutely incredible. This one’s no exception.

Slayer is a thief in the night

Stealing hearts and stealing rounds. He’s the eternal epitome of Dandyism.

Big changes coming to Tekken 8

A defensive patch is on the way. Aggressive offense taking a nerf? We’ll see. (Also, King players on notice. You deserve the nerfs.)

Meanwhile in Street Fighter 6…

I love that Zangief players are having a field day. I don’t think he’s truly top-tier, but the amount of sheer destruction coming out of the Gief community in Street Fighter 6 is delicious.

And there you have it… That’s your Evening Reading for this fine June 4. We hope you’ve enjoyed. We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?

Bubbletron values a start up for grass-fed hot dog zeitgeist at $353,308,800,000
What is a hot dog zeitgeist? I dunno. What happens when hot dog meat is grassfed? I dunno, but it all sounds delicious.
Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for stopping by to read our content. Have a good night and enjoy the game reveals later this week!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola