Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds expansion brings new adventures & player housing in August The latest expansion for Guild Wars 2 will allow players to explore a new weapon class, new maps, new mounts, and housing that you can customize to your liking.

ArenaNet is ready to unveil one of its next big expansions for popular MMORPG Guild Wars 2. Janthir Wilds was revealed this week, coming in August 2024, and it will bring a host of new content and much-requested features to the game. That includes new player housing, which will allow players to acquire a home and customize it completely to their liking. There will be plenty more included in the expansion as well, such as a new weapon type for ground combat, new maps to explore, and new quests to pursue.

Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds was announced by ArenaNet in a press release today, along with product pages on the game’s website. Janthir Wilds brings a wealth of new content to explore on all available platforms on August 20, 2024, at a retail price of $24.99 for the standard edition. First off, there will be two new maps to explore in the form of the “bucolic Lowland Shore and the tempestuous Janthir Syntri” with quests, adventures, and danger throughout. You’ll be able to explore it on the back of the new Warclaw mount, capable of double-jumping to navigate the rough terrain. A new two-handed spear weapon type will also become available, offering unique abilities in the hands of all nine professions in the game.

Perhaps one of the most important coming upgrades in Janthir Wilds will be Homesteads. This new feature will allow players to acquire homes and customize them to their liking, either propping them up for their own interests or making for a great base of operations for fellow adventurers and guild mates.

In addition to Janthir Wilds coming to Guild Wars 2, players can look forward to a wealth of further free content. ArenaNet is preparing three major updates that will roll out between now and early 2025 that will bring features such as another new map, a new Raid, fresh rewards, a new PvP mode, and more.

With Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds set for an August release date, following hot on the trails of the previous Secrets of the Obscure expansion, stay tuned for more details and news leading up to the expansion’s release.