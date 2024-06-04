Hades 2 Early Access Patch 2 notes
The second patch for Hades 2 in Early Access features several changes based on community feedback.
Supergiant Games has shared the notes for Hades 2 Early Access Patch 2. It addresses several bugs and quality-of-life issues in the game, many of which are thanks to feedback from the community. Let’s take a look.
Hades 2 Early Access Patch 2 notes
Developer Supergiant Games shared the patch notes for Hades 2 on Steam.
General Gameplay
- You now can encounter up to one additional Olympian each night (as in the previous game)
- You now are likely to find one more Boon or other major reward while in Erebus
- Increased invulnerability duration after your Death Defiance effects activate
- Improved rewards of Ash and Psyche can now be found in Oceanus and the Rift of Thessaly
- You now can press-and-hold to harvest repeatedly from Crescent Pick Outcroppings
- Toula should now stay closer to you in Encounters, especially in the Fields of Mourning
- Nemesis no longer offers Death Defiance items if you do not need to refill the effect
- Reduced Gold cost of Selene's Boon when available in Charon's Shop
- Minor adjustments to the order in which Olympians may first appear early on
- Normalized chances of finding Fishing Points in various regions
Nocturnal Arms & Abilities
- Witch's Staff: Special knocks foes away, but is slightly slower; Omega Special is faster
- Sister Blades: Special staggers standard foes longer; Attack visual FX better match the hitbox
- Umbral Flames: Attacks are stronger and faster; Omega Attack channels faster and uses less magick; Special gives a speed boost, but has reduced damage; Omega Special can be channeled while moving
- Moonstone Axe: reworked Special provides a lingering barrier; Omega Attack channels slightly faster; Omega Special channels faster
- Argent Skull: Omega Attack channels faster and hits a larger area
Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms
- Witch's Staff (Circe): adjusted activation and duration of Serenity effect; Serenity now adds Omega bonus damage that scales with this Aspect's rank
- Witch's Staff (Momus): reworked; each of your Omega Moves automatically fires several times in succession from where you use them
- Sister Blades (Artemis): you will Block again if the effect recharges while you are channeling; Block now takes priority over Dodge and similar effects
- Umbral Flames (Eos): reworked; Omega Attack now fires a slow shot that occasionally creates damage blasts and also copies your Specials
- Moonstone Axe (Melinoë): reworked; now adds Power and Max Life
- Moonstone Axe (Thanatos): reworked; faster Attack adds Critical chance to Omega moves
- Argent Skull (Persephone): you now earn Glory much faster, but only by using your Omega Cast; improved control responsiveness during Omega Special
Keepsakes
- Moon Beam (Selene): increased bonus to Path of Stars upgrades
Daedalus Hammer Upgrades
- Marauder Wallop (Staff): cut from game; replaced with...
- Rapid Thrasher (Staff): new! All your Attacks become faster
- Double Wallop (Staff): cut from game; replaced with...
- Wicked Thrasher (Staff): new! All your Attacks gain bonus Power
- Double Cataclysm (Staff): cut from game; replaced with...
- Mirrored Thrasher (Staff): new! All your Attacks hit twice, but you take more damage
- Rapid Moonshot (Staff): also affects Omega Special
- Dual Moonshot (Staff): also affects Omega Special; reduced range; renamed from Double Moonshot
- Shimmering Moonshot (Staff): also affects Omega Special
- Aetheric Moonburst (Staff): increased Magick restoration from Power Shots
- Concentrated Flurry (Blades): cut from game; replaced with...
- Melting Dart (Blades): new! Your Special destroys a large percentage of a foe's Armor
- Flick Knives (Blades): new! Your Dash-Strike also fires several Special knives in a fan pattern
- Rapid Onslaught (Blades): reworked to also affect Omega Attack; renamed from Marauder Slice
- Hook Knives (Blades): slightly reduced speed of knives returning to you
- Furious Fire (Flames): cut from game; replaced with...
- Mega Spark (Flames): new! All your Attacks travel farther and deal more damage
- Inverted Spark (Flames): new! Dash to make shots from Attacks reverse direction and hit foes again
- Leaden Spark (Flames): new! Your Attacks knock foes away and have bonus Power
- Sustained Spark (Flames): also increases move speed, instead of reducing; formerly Sustained Fire
- Melting Coil (Flames): no longer fires straight; also affects Omega Special; formerly Melting Comet
- Origin Coil (Flames): also affects Omega Special
- Rapid Slash (Axe): reworked to also affect Omega Attack; renamed from Marauder Slash
- Giga Cleaver (Axe): removed two-stage channeling (it always double-fires but uses more Magick)
- Dashing Heave (Axe): removed damage bonus; instead, it now hits twice
- Sidelong Crash (Skull): cut from game; replaced with...
- Mega Driver (Skull): new! Your Specials travel farther and you take less damage while using them
- Colossus Driver (Skull): also affects Omega Special
Hexes of Selene
- Wolf Howl: reduced Magick-spend requirement
- Twilight Curse: greatly reduced Magick-spend requirement; reduced foes afflicted; reduced cast time
- Night Bloom: reduced Magick-spend requirement, effect duration, bonus damage, and cast time
- Lunar Ray: greatly reduced Magick-spend requirement; reduced damage; reduced cast time
- Moon Water: slightly increased Magick-spend requirement; slightly reduced healing
- Dark Side: slightly increased Magick-spend requirement
Foes & Encounters
- Chronos: various fixes and adjustments; there should be fewer cases where he's patently unfair
- Infernal Cerberus: minor adjustments to some attack patterns in the first phase
- Eris: grenade attacks no longer wildly bounce around
- Polyphemus: reduced effectiveness of Mutant Sheep
- Goldwrath: reduced accuracy and tracking of beam attack
- Queen Lamia: slightly increased Armor; increased speed; other minor changes
- Reed-Stalker: increased projectile speed and target distance; reduced rotation speed
- Mourner: slightly increased rotation speed; slightly increased speed while attacking
- Lamia: slightly increased life and Elite armor
- Dire Shambler: reduced tracking speed between attacks
- Hippo: self-destruct area should more closely match the visuals
Level Design & Environments
- Driftwood resources are more common in the Rift of Thessaly (a further increase since last patch)
- Burning Oil Slicks in the Rift of Thessaly will extinguish after Encounters, though may be reignited
- Adjusted Oil Slicks in some locations in the Rift of Thessaly
- Minor fixes to several locations
Fated List of Minor Prophecies
- Clearing Original Sins no longer requires choosing the very rare Barren curse from Chaos
Chaos Trials
- Trial of Heartache: reduced difficulty and adjusted based on Aspect changes
- Trial of Haste: reduced difficulty and adjusted based on Aspect changes
Oath of the Unseen
- Vow of Forsaking: no longer helps ensure you quickly get Duo and Legendary Boons
Menus & UI
- Added many new UI icons for Keepsakes, Weapons, Well of Charon offerings, and more
- Insight Into Offerings (Cauldron) now also lets you check each Olympian's list of offerings in the Book of Shadows while choosing their Boons (or the equivalent with other characters)
- With the prior change, adjusted default key binding for Rarify; some custom bindings have been reset
- Added a warning when you are down to your last use of Death Defiance
- Opening the Book of Shadows should show entries for nearby characters more reliably
- Removed the Unused Grasp notification when exiting the Altar of Ashes while at a high Grasp limit
- Updated Pitch-Black Stone screen to use Aspect-specific icons
- Adjusted input action bar layout at the bottom of the Boon Screen and similar
- Added borders to icons for Selene Hexes on the Gifts of the Moon screen
- Added informational pop-up when using F10 to report bugs
- Other minor changes
Art & Visual FX
- Reduced some full-screen flashing or strobing, such as from time-slow effects
Music & SFX
- Added SFX for when certain active abilities such as Serenity are ready to use
- Updated placeholder SFX for various Keepsakes
- Updated SFX for projectile collisions with Umbral Flames (Moros)
Voice & Narrative
- Unique voice lines should play more reliably when certain incantations are revealed in the Cauldron
- Added voice lines when using Phase Shift (Selene) vs. Chronos (or trying to...)
- More voice lines should play when confiding in Frinos in certain contexts
Miscellaneous
- While brooding over the family portrait in the Crossroads, you may now snap out of it sooner
- You now can fully control the game using keyboard only if you rebind Attack and Special
- All timers now pause while in the presence of Charon
- An Anvil of Fates will no longer be offered in Tartarus if you have not found a Daedalus Hammer
- In the Hades Flashback, adjusted timing of hint for players who don't realize they are in control
- Reduced requirements for the incantation Power to Pause and Reflect to be revealed
- Melinoë now respawns in the center of her magick circle near her tent (she was a bit off before...)
- Improved compatibility with more types of controllers
- Updated text for various upgrades and abilities
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Double Up (Poseidon) sometimes doubling Mystery Boons; clarified description
- Fixed Nightmare resources dropping unexpectedly in Chaos Trials
- Fixed Omega moves occasionally becoming unresponsive after being chomped on by Polyphemus
- Fixed deadliest attack of Chronos occasionally hitting when Melinoë was in a supposedly safe point
- Fixed Umbral Flames Attack preventing Magick regeneration before channeling Omega Attack
- Fixed The Queen and Judgment (Arcana) appearing active while no others Arcana are active
- Fixed Hearth Gain (Hestia) no longer restoring Magick if chosen as a Sacrifice Boon
- Fixed certain later Oath Testaments for the Sister Blades sometimes not appearing as expected
- Fixed cases where you could go out of bounds using the Argent Skull in the battle vs. Chronos
- Fixed more cases of some visual effects vs. Chronos lingering between phases or after the fight
- Fixed Toula unceremoniously vanishing after you vanquish Chronos
- Fixed additional issues with Sun Worshiper (Apollo)
- Fixed additional issues with Dark Side (Selene)
- Fixed additional issues with Twilight Curse (Selene)
- Fixed a visual issue where Headmistress Hecate could appear to slide after snared by your Cast
- Fixed Spark of Ixion (Charon) causing a Chaos Gate to appear in Asphodel?
- Fixed Golden Boughs sometimes not marking all available rewards in the Fields of Mourning
- Fixed several narrative events that could play out of sequence
- Fixed Odysseus rather rudely walking away while in conversation with Nemesis
- Fixed Heracles sometimes leaping away forever
- Fixed Melinoë's voice reverting during her return sequence despite certain Circe enchantments
- Fixed incorrect Echo portrait in the Book of Shadows
- Fixed incorrect music playing in some Chaos Trials, or not playing as intended in some instances
- Fixed rare cases of a looping sound playing indefinitely
- Fixed a rare instance when objectives in the Training Grounds could overlap
- Fixed several minor issues on the Victory Screen that shows when you prevail
- Fixed additional miscellaneous issues when playing in ultrawide resolutions
- Fixed a rare crash in which the effect of Winter Harvest (Demeter) could repeat forever
- Fixed various other rare crashes
- Fixed several text errors
- Other minor fixes
That's everything featured in Patch 2 for Hades 2 Early Access. We shared our thoughts on its Early Access release in a preview last month.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Hades 2 Early Access Patch 2 notes