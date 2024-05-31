Evening Reading - May 31, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. We're done with the month of May. Let's send it out with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Warframe is releasing Jade Shadows on June 18. TennoCon is coming in July, so be ready for more Warframe announcements. Plus, look for a Soulframe devstream for an update on that game.

Beware of the Clot in Killing Floor 3.

Get ready for one seriously massive month of adventure! There's a lot on the horizon in June. Check out our complete guide to everything happening in #ESO: https://t.co/OqdbXyvU5d pic.twitter.com/JysOmHs3zI — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) May 31, 2024

Take a look at the month ahead for The Elder Scrolls Online!

Did you know that Mutant Football League 2 is a thing? Well, now you do! It's out now on Steam Early Access!

The War Within Beta begins next week!



Sign up for the beta opt-in or pre-order the Epic Edition for guaranteed access.



Learn more: https://t.co/1801qzAfob pic.twitter.com/Nh639EATBs — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) May 30, 2024

And prepare for World of Warcraft's next big beta. Step into The War Within starting next week.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Brave New Shoot

'Captain America: Brave New World' Reshoots Underway with New Pages, New Mystery Character https://t.co/7k57Kls5gG — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 31, 2024

Something different appears to be awaiting Captain America Sam Wilson.

Last decade 'Tonight'

The late-night television wars are worth reliving: https://t.co/Y3unit1nvD — Defector (@DefectorMedia) May 31, 2024

Defector pens a riveting look back at the fiasco of Leno vs. Conan from the perspective of 15 years of hindsight as Conan stays standing as one of the most beloved figures of his era.

Games are for everyone

An important message from Surgent Studios founder and Tales of Kenzera: ZAU lead actor Abubakar Salim.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Celebrate five years of the Frame Fatales community with this special showcase.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about something interesting regarding the world of QA testing, and that's that testers for an ongoing game never really stop testing on that one game.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

The Inside the NBA crew is out for the season and will presumably be back for one final ride next year.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

He's one of the biggest stars in wrestling. He's been gone for six months. The company hasn't been the same without him. His absence was felt and he was sorely missed. He finally made his big anticipated return last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing.

I'm talking, of course, about "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson!

Tonight in video game music

Ro Panuganti takes us through Final Fantasy 7.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for May (for reals this time)!