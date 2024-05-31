Weekend Console Download Deals for May 31: PlayStation Days of Play 2024

It's that time of year for PlayStation. It's time, once again, for Days of Play. This is one of the biggest PlayStation sales of the year and features big-time discounts on some of the console's most popular titles. It also features a slew of first-time discounts on games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Rise of the Ronin, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. There isn't much time to take advantage of these sales, so if you're missing any of these titles from your library, be sure to give them a look.
Over at Xbox, a handful of big games are going for half-price or more as part of the 50% Off Sale. And, finally, Nintendo is celebrating Shantae's anniversary and also has deals on the best from Jackbox Games. Plus, the Switch is the first platform to feature a discount on Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, so check that out if it's slipped under your radar.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- PlayStation Days of Play
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - $49.69 (29% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $52.49 (25% off)
- Rise of the Ronin - $49.69 (29% off)
- God of War Ragnarok - $39.89 (43% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- MLB The Show 24 - $49.69 (29% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $55.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $52.49 (25% off)
- South Park: Snow Day Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $27.99 (60% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $55.24 (35% off)
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Lies of P - $41.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $17.99 (40% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $24.49 (65% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $15.19 (62% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight Gold Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $15.99 (60% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- High On Life DLC Bundle - $37.49 (25% off)
- Viewfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation State of Play Sale.
- Planet of the Discounts
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $24.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 24 Digital Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $27.99 (30% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $44.99 (25% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $48.99 (30% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $39.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $34.99 (30% off)
- Lies of P Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker - $15.99 (60% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.74 (33% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $8.99 (70% off)
- Wild Card Football - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - $19.99 (20% off)
- Eternights - $11.99 (60% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tunic - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- MLB The Show 24 - $46.89 (33% off)
- Payday 3 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- 50% Off Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $19.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $27.99 (60% off)
- Skull & Bones Premium Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K24 Baller Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- No Man's Skyu - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox 50% Off Sale.
- Minecraft Anniversary Sale
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- ID@Xbox Simulator Sale
- Lawn Mowing Simulator - $3.99 (80% off)
- Construction Simulator - $23.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Cities: Skylines Xbox One Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $11.99 (40% off)
- Frostpunk Complete Collection - $13.49 (70% off)
- Legend Bowl - $18.74 (25% off)
- Space Engineers Ultimate Edition 2023 - $36.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Simulator Sale.
- Warhammer Skulls Festival
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $34.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide Imperial Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $13.19 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhutners Purifier Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Ultimate Edition - $10.99 (80% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Warhammer Skulls Festival.
- Activision Blizzard Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.79 (67% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Activision Blizzard Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $14.99 (25% off)
- MLB The Show 24 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Minecraft 15th Anniversary Sale
- Minecraft - $9.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $19.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- WB Games Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Jackbox Games Publisher Sale
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $11.24 (55% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $16.49 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- Quiplash - $4.49 (55% off)
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game - $4.49 (55% off)
- Drawful 2 - $4.49 (55% off)
- Shantae Series Sale
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge Director's Cut - $4.99 (50% off)
- Shantae - $4.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Franchise Sale
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $9.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - $20.09 (33% off)
- SteamWorld Build - $17.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Chase 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kaiju Wars - $8.99 (55% off)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection - $10.49 (65% off)
