Weekend PC Download Deals for May 31: Steam Open World Survival Crafting Fest

Can you survive what's out there, whether it be the elements, raiders, or whatever randomness that nature throws at you? Find out with the Steam Open World Survival Crafting Fest (say that five times fast) happening right now. Games like Pacific Drive, Rust, Terraria, and many more are on sale and they'll have you building a six-part bow-and-arrow whatsamajigger in no time. If you're not into the stress that goes into surviving or crafting, you can also check out the Cozy Family Friendly Games Celebration 2024 on Steam. This features more laid-back titles like Disney's Dreamlight Valley, Cassette Beasts, and Tinykin.
Elsewhere, the Epic Games MEGA Sale continues for another week, Gamersgate has the best from Capcom, Fanatical has some great Star Wars games on sale, and there are some strong Humble Bundles that are available right now with proceeds going to charity.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Chivalry 2 - FREE until 6/6
- Electrician Simulator - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/10)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $19.99 (80% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection (2023) - $11.99 (80% off)
- Scorn - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Epic Games MEGA Sale 2024
- Alan Wake 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $17.49 (30% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull & Bones - $29.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $27.99 (60% off)
- Pacific Drive - $23.99 (20% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $23.99 (20% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $39.99 (20% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part I - $40.19 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $12.49 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $20.99 (65% off)
- Returnal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (65% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $21.99 (45% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $19.99 (60% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tchia Oleti Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - $9.79 (86% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $18.89 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $11.04 (35% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $1.49 (95% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.79 (84% off)
- Quake 1+2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Games MEGA Sale 2024.
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.09 (79% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.09 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $48.95 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.95 (60% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $12.10 (76% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.95 (30% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.95 (40% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
Gamersgate
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Open Roads [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $16.49 (34% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $32.57 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $15.39 (38% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $8.79 (56% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $10.99 (56% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass [Steam] - $18.99 (81% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Evil West [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Magicka 2 [Steam] - $3.75 (75% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- A Plague Tale Bundle - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/5)
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/5)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/12)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $6.24 (75% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $6.99 (30% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hauntii [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- For The King 2 [Steam] - $14.87 (40% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered [Steam] - $12.50 (50% off)
- Collection of SaGA: Final Fantasy Legend [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Hi-Fi RUSH, Steelrising, Loddlenaut, King of the Castle, Bravery and Greed, Amanda the Adventurer, and Mediterranea Inferno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Heaven Will Be Mine, The World Next Door, and No Longer Home. Pay $11 or more to also receive Arcadia Fallen and Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly. Pay $15 or more to also receive Monster Prom 2 + Camp Forever DLC and Lakeburg Legacies. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wylde Flowers. These activate on Steam.
Pay $8 or more to get Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans, Battletoads, and River City Girls Zero. Pay $15 or more to also receive Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2 and River City Girls. Pay $20 or more to also receive Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons and River City Girls 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Sin: Gold, Turok, and Blood: Fresh Supply. Pay $10 or more to also receive Forsaken Remastered, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Doom 64. Pay $15 or more to also receive Powerslave Exhumed and Rise of the Triad Ludricrous Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered.
Pay $7 or more to get Epic Chef, Cafe Owner Simulator, Diner Bros, and PlateUp. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sugar Shack, One-armed cook: Gourmet Upgrade, Chef: Full Menu Bundle, and Cooking Simulator (w/Shelter DLC). These activate on STeam.
Pay $10 or more to get Talisman: Origins and 53 DLC add-ons. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (80% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Early Access Students and Graduates
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Against the Storm [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Have a Nice Death [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Early Access Students and Graduates Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (50% off) (FREE TRIAL until 6/6)
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $8.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Dave the Diver - $14.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month (Must claim before 7/1 @ 10AM PT)
- Steam Open World Survival Crafting Fest
- Pacific Drive - $23.99 (20% off)
- Rust - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sons of the Forest - $20.99 (30% off)
- Enshrouded [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- ARK: Survival Ascended [Steam Early Access] - $35.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica Below Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Long Dark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Open World Survival Crafting Fest.
- Cozy Family Friendly Games Celebration 2024
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Spirit City: Lofi Sessions - $9.59 (20% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $13.99 (30% off)
- Spells & Secrets - $14.99 (40% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $8.99 (55% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Cozy Family Friendly Games Celebration 2024.
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Open Roads - $14.99 (25% off)
- Cocoon - $14.99 (40% off)
- Stray - $19.79 (34% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $19.79 (34% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Solar Ash - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Artful Escape - $7.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Minecraft Games Bundle (Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition + Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition) - $44.98 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $23.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $14.29 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $7.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $16.49 (45% off)
- Undertale - $2.49 (75% off)
- Arma Reforger - $22.49 (25% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 31: Steam Open World Survival Crafting Fest