Weekend PC Download Deals for May 31: Steam Open World Survival Crafting Fest

Can you survive what's out there, whether it be the elements, raiders, or whatever randomness that nature throws at you? Find out with the Steam Open World Survival Crafting Fest (say that five times fast) happening right now. Games like Pacific Drive, Rust, Terraria, and many more are on sale and they'll have you building a six-part bow-and-arrow whatsamajigger in no time. If you're not into the stress that goes into surviving or crafting, you can also check out the Cozy Family Friendly Games Celebration 2024 on Steam. This features more laid-back titles like Disney's Dreamlight Valley, Cassette Beasts, and Tinykin.

Elsewhere, the Epic Games MEGA Sale continues for another week, Gamersgate has the best from Capcom, Fanatical has some great Star Wars games on sale, and there are some strong Humble Bundles that are available right now with proceeds going to charity.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Hi-Fi RUSH, Steelrising, Loddlenaut, King of the Castle, Bravery and Greed, Amanda the Adventurer, and Mediterranea Inferno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Heaven Will Be Mine, The World Next Door, and No Longer Home. Pay $11 or more to also receive Arcadia Fallen and Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly. Pay $15 or more to also receive Monster Prom 2 + Camp Forever DLC and Lakeburg Legacies. Pay $18 or more to also receive Wylde Flowers. These activate on Steam.

Pay $8 or more to get Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans, Battletoads, and River City Girls Zero. Pay $15 or more to also receive Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2 and River City Girls. Pay $20 or more to also receive Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons and River City Girls 2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Sin: Gold, Turok, and Blood: Fresh Supply. Pay $10 or more to also receive Forsaken Remastered, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Doom 64. Pay $15 or more to also receive Powerslave Exhumed and Rise of the Triad Ludricrous Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered.

Pay $7 or more to get Epic Chef, Cafe Owner Simulator, Diner Bros, and PlateUp. Pay $12 or more to also receive Sugar Shack, One-armed cook: Gourmet Upgrade, Chef: Full Menu Bundle, and Cooking Simulator (w/Shelter DLC). These activate on STeam.

Pay $10 or more to get Talisman: Origins and 53 DLC add-ons. These activate on Steam.

