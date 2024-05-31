EA Sports College Football 25 details Abilities and Wear & Tear system EA has released the first gameplay deep dive for CFB 25.

EA Sports has ramped up the marketing for the highly-anticipated College Football 25, releasing a gameplay deep dive video this morning. It showcases player abilities, a new injury system, and home field advantages.

The EA Sports CFB 25 deep dive video provides an extensive look at gameplay for the sports game, which is currently slated for a mid-July release. The first feature highlighted is Wear & Tear, which is how the game will process player injuries. Players will be incentivized to use substitutions in order to decrease the wear on an individual player, as they’ll recover whenever they’re not on the field. The injuries that players receive will depend on the hits they take. In one example, a quarterback saw a performance drop after getting hit in his throwing arm.

EA also detailed how abilities will work in CFB 25. They affect mental and physical traits and are designed to highlight the skill disparity between the best and worst players in college football. Abilities can provide boosts to skill moves (juke, kick accuracy, break tackles) as well as intel on the opposing team. Players can have up to eight abilities.

Lastly, we got a glimpse at College Football 25’s take on home field advantages. The Stadium Pulse meter will determine how heavy of an impact a hostile crowd has on the visiting team. This can cause receiver routes to become squiggly and for passing icons to disappear. These effects can be nullified by players with the proper mental abilities.

EA Sports College Football 25 launches on July 19, 2024.