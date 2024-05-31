Little Nightmares 3 delayed to 2025 Supermassive Games' horror puzzle game had previously been set for a 2024 release.

While publisher Bandai Namco had been hoping to release Little Nightmares 3 this year, that won’t be the case. The third installment in the horror adventure series, developed by Supermassive Games, has been officially delayed to 2025.

The Little Nightmares 3 delay was announced in a message on social media today. “As much as we can’t wait for you to return to the Nowhere, we also want to make sure we give the game the care and love it deserves,” the statement reads. “Quality is a top priority for us, and we know you feel the same way.”]



Source: Bandai Namco

While Little Nightmares 3 has been delayed, it’s also been confirmed that new information about the game is coming this summer.

Little Nightmares 3 was announced during Gamescom 2023, where we also learned that Supermassive Games, developer of The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology, would be taking over development from Tarsier Studios, who developed the previous two games in the series. Stick with us here on Shacknews for future updates on Little Nightmares 3.