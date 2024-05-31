$400,000 worth of stolen Playdates turn up at a restaurant The PlayDates were stolen back in March after being delivered to the wrong address.

Back in March, $400,000 worth of Playdate handhelds vanished after they were delivered to a construction center instead of the manufacturer’s warehouse. The situation puzzled creator Panic and fans alike. After two months, the curious case of the stolen Playdates has ended.

Panic announced on X/Twitter yesterday that the stolen Playdates had been found at an unexpected location: outside of a restaurant. The post was accompanied with images of boxes of Playdates outside the restaurant, some placed against the wall and others scattered on the sidewalk.



Source: Panic

Did you hear the story about how $400k worth of Playdates were misdelivered by FedEx to a construction site near our warehouse? And then someone just… stole them? Seriously.

Well, guess what got hastily dumped at a random restaurant this morning?

Panic didn’t share how they found the Playdates or what made the thieves return them, but teased that the full story would come in an eventual podcast episode. Another reply from the company implies that some of the stolen Playdates were sold, which helped Panic trace them back to the source.

While we wait to hear the full story, Playdate’s website features the latest updates on games being released for the handheld console.