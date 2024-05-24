Evening Reading - May 24, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. We're heading into a long weekend with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Rainbow Six Siege's next big update is coming. We'll have more on Operation New Blood this weekend.

Get a closer look at what's coming to the next Call of Duty Battle Pass for Season 4.

The City of Townsville! It's come to MultiVersus!

Learn more about how the story and progression work in The Rogue: Prince of Persia and then get ready for its arrival next week.

Announcing the return of the #FFXIV Free Login Campaign! 🎉



From now until June 20, eligible players will be able to play free for up to 4 DAYS!



Catch up on the latest patch and limited-time events if you've been away for a while! 🕒 https://t.co/DAZMURWyo8 pic.twitter.com/XTteiGFeqX — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 24, 2024

And with Dawntrail just around the corner, take the time to catch up on Final Fantasy 14 Online with a free four-day trial for returning players!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Right in the wrong

WHY WOULD HE SAY THAT LMFAOOOOO😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nL27NGUm1u — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 24, 2024

Pat Sajak can see the retirement light at the end of the tunnel.

MESSATSU

Well, Akuma's here and so is a worldwide event challenging Battle Hubs to take down SiRN Akuma. How are folks faring? Let's take a look.

First up is Maximilian:

Then Justin Wong:

And TJ:

He's still as much of a demonic bastard as ever.

This is Doug

Happy birthday, @actordougjones!



🥂 Behind the scenes of @RealGDT’s ‘Hellboy’ as Abe Sapien wraps 🫂 pic.twitter.com/mmifAGB4Hq — Tippett Studio (@Tippett_Studio) May 24, 2024

Celebrate Doug Jones' birthday with this behind-the-scenes look back at GDT's Hellboy.

Nothing but the Hotfix

So this is a treat. It's not just because we love randomizers. We do! But on top of the Banjo-Kazooie randomizer, we've also got commentary from the randomizer's creator.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about required boss fight strategies versus the freedom of figuring out how to beat a boss yourself.

This week in Chucknews

Charles Barkley says morale sucks amid the uncertainty of "Inside the NBA" moving forward. And discusses the possibility of hiring the crew to his production company, continuing to do the show, and selling it. pic.twitter.com/gLoiKm7SM3 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 23, 2024

Chuck didn't hold back and we can only hope he puts his money where his mouth is.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Ahead of two major shows this weekend from WWE and AEW, let's go back to Monday Night Raw and watch Gunther yeet Jey Uso into the loss column.

Tonight in video game music

What is a MAN?

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for May! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!