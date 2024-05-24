Evening Reading - May 24, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. We're heading into a long weekend with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Together 016 - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Animal Well, Open AI vs ScarJo, feat. TJ Denzer
- The Alters seeks to make multiversal storytelling much more personal
- Sunbracers & Synthoceps nerfed, Exotic armor gets Artifice slots & more in Destiny 2 armor preview
- Kabosu, the original face of the Dogecoin (DOGE) meme, has passed away
- Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 heads to the Wasteland with Fallout and Marvel crossovers
- WoW Classic producers on Cataclysm, Season of Discovery, and beyond
- A Nintendo Store is coming to San Francisco in 2025
- Jeffrey Wright to reprise his role as Isaac in The Last of Us Season 2
- GameStop (GME) completes at-the-market sale of 45 million shares for $933.4 million in proceeds
- Shack Chat: Who's your favorite fighting game final boss?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 24: Back to the Planet of the Discounts
- Weekend PC Download Deals: Warhammer Skulls Festival 2024
Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.
Rainbow Six Siege's next big update is coming. We'll have more on Operation New Blood this weekend.
Get a closer look at what's coming to the next Call of Duty Battle Pass for Season 4.
The City of Townsville! It's come to MultiVersus!
Learn more about how the story and progression work in The Rogue: Prince of Persia and then get ready for its arrival next week.
Announcing the return of the #FFXIV Free Login Campaign! 🎉— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 24, 2024
From now until June 20, eligible players will be able to play free for up to 4 DAYS!
Catch up on the latest patch and limited-time events if you've been away for a while! 🕒 https://t.co/DAZMURWyo8 pic.twitter.com/XTteiGFeqX
And with Dawntrail just around the corner, take the time to catch up on Final Fantasy 14 Online with a free four-day trial for returning players!
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
WHY WOULD HE SAY THAT LMFAOOOOO😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nL27NGUm1u— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 24, 2024
Pat Sajak can see the retirement light at the end of the tunnel.
Well, Akuma's here and so is a worldwide event challenging Battle Hubs to take down SiRN Akuma. How are folks faring? Let's take a look.
First up is Maximilian:
Then Justin Wong:
And TJ:
He's still as much of a demonic bastard as ever.
Happy birthday, @actordougjones!— Tippett Studio (@Tippett_Studio) May 24, 2024
🥂 Behind the scenes of @RealGDT’s ‘Hellboy’ as Abe Sapien wraps 🫂 pic.twitter.com/mmifAGB4Hq
Celebrate Doug Jones' birthday with this behind-the-scenes look back at GDT's Hellboy.
So this is a treat. It's not just because we love randomizers. We do! But on top of the Banjo-Kazooie randomizer, we've also got commentary from the randomizer's creator.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about required boss fight strategies versus the freedom of figuring out how to beat a boss yourself.
Charles Barkley says morale sucks amid the uncertainty of "Inside the NBA" moving forward. And discusses the possibility of hiring the crew to his production company, continuing to do the show, and selling it. pic.twitter.com/gLoiKm7SM3— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 23, 2024
Chuck didn't hold back and we can only hope he puts his money where his mouth is.
Ahead of two major shows this weekend from WWE and AEW, let's go back to Monday Night Raw and watch Gunther yeet Jey Uso into the loss column.
What is a MAN?
